I held off on writing this column for as long as I could, but the time has come.
This will be my last official column as a co-sports editor of the Beloit Daily News.
Nearly 10 years ago, I walked through the doors of the now-vacant building on State Street having no idea what I was in for.
What I got, in every way, was way more than I could've hope for.
It was the ol' ill-advised career reset at age 34. But the truth of the matter was, I didn't have much of a career at that point. Since leaving the baseball industry in 2004, I floated aimlessly through the corporate world, looking for a place I could call home.
I never found it. Where I did find joy was doing the side hustle of broadcasting high school games for AM 1490, and occasionally freelancing for Jim Franz at the Daily News.
When word came around that Marc Correnti was leaving his post, and the BDN was looking for someone to fill in temporarily while they search for a long-term replacement.
And guess what? I was freshly out of work. Perfect timing.
I passed the two-week audition and started officially just in time for fall sports. I quickly fell into the rhythm of the seasons. Friday nights at the football field, Tuesday afternoons at the cross country course, Thursday's at the volleyball court, Saturdays, I don't know, maybe a golf course?
After a few weeks break, more of the same in the winter. Basketball, my favorite sport to cover, literally every day but Sunday. Wrestling, an occasional swim meet. A hockey rink, just to mix things up.
On to the spring, and by now I've spent so many March and April days, shivering in the dugout of a baseball or softball field, praying for a space heater and wondering why the WIAA didn't adopt a fifth season called 'not freezing'.
When you're in this job, if you want to do it right, you pretty much have to work every day, at least August through early June. If you don't, you're missing out on a kid or a team that deserves coverage.
It has gotten easier, for better or worse. When we shut down the Saturday paper, I went from 52 Friday nights per year to about 40. That was an improvement. Technology made it easier to work from home and be more efficient, but boy I missed putting Friday night lights into a Saturday print edition.
If the job doesn't seem glamourous, it's because it's not. But boy oh boy, did I love it.
I loved the feeling of walking into a gym and immediately seeing 100 familiar faces. I loved prowling the sidelines on Friday nights. I loved seeing packed student sections, smelling popcorn and hearing the pep band.
I loved sitting on a camping chair down the right field line on a 75-degree day in May and watching baseball or softball teams work their way towards the playoffs. And those years where the Legion team was rolling? Boy, was that great.
I loved forming relationships with coaches, some of whom have turned into close friends. Heck, I'm even friendly with a few referees and umpires these days. When it comes to prep sports, we're all in this together.
But mostly the thing that kept me coming back, despite the meager wages and hours of unused vacation at the end of every year? That was the kids. The athletes that I so loved watching compete every year.
About halfway through my tenure, I introduced the "Pic with Flick," and it's by far the best thing I've done here. The chance to give these kids recognition where they live (i.e. on social media) has brought them, and me, a lot of joy through the years.
Getting the details of the story was correct was important. Spelling names correctly was important. But being able to tell an athlete how awesome they were, how proud they should be of themselves? How proud I was, in some cases? That was the most important thing for me. I never knew who, but I knew in some cases, I was the only person telling them that. That's the stuff that matters.
Favorites? I've had a few. The Hononegah girls basketball team of 2019 that included Jordan King, Cali Schmitz and Julia Burns was simply incredible, and watching Jordan play is still one of my favorite things to this day.
Football studs like Matthew Wedig, Ryan Van Schelven, Gage Boegli, and so many more kept Friday nights fun.
That Turner softball team that included the Packards and the Mikkelsons along with Trinity Fry and Summer Amman, I will never forget them.
How about that time Jennifer Njoo knocked Clinton out of the playoffs with a buzzer-beater for Turner? Or what about Gus Foster leading his Big Foot team with a shot for the ages of his own? Carly Mohns leading Brodhead to state? All amazing.
I've been blessed enough to tell those stories for the past decade. To write about it. To stream it live on Twitter. To get to know these kids. To take action shots, then buddy it up with them on Instagram.
I've now watched these kids turn from high school stars to college graduates, from three-point bombers to super-moms, from gridiron savages to business owners.
I've been so blessed to do it all. Some major thank-you's are now due. Thank you to Bill Barth, the former editor-in-chief here, who along with Jim, took a chance on me.
Thank you to Rob Lucas, one of my best friends and the guy who set me up with this job in the first place. Sorry Rob, no more annual free wings.
Eternal thanks to Jim Franz, who put up with my scatterbrain for 10 years, taught me a ton and has given so much to area athletes over the years that it's impossible to compute. If you see him, thank him. He deserves every bit of that Hall of Fame recognition he finally received.
Lastly, thanks to all the kids and parents who have done their part to make me feel special over the years. It's the thing I'll miss the most. I've heard a lot of 'You mean so much to the kids.' Over the years. Funny thing, though. It was the opposite.
Come out and see me at Beloit's crown jewel, ABC Supply Stadium. I'm the new PR director of the Sky Carp, and I can't wait for what the future brings.
I've loved watching your kids compete. Now, it's time to watch mine.