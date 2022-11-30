I can’t think of something less exciting than this week’s Bears-Packers game. But, thanks to Bucky Badger, we can totally ignore it because Wisconsin did something I literally never thought they’d do, which is in fact very exciting.
First, I want to say that I do feel really bad for Jim Leonard. He did everything right, stuck around when he probably didn’t have to, and really probably felt like he was going to get the job.
However, the Badgers were not obligated to hire him because he was loyal. Or because he was a Badger. Or because he never left.
Chris McIntosh was obligated to make the best hire for the program and while Leonard would likely have been good, I think Luke Fickell will be great. And for like $7.8 million, he better be.
But if I told you I expected McIntosh to make this move, it would be like what Aaron Rodgers says after doing his own research—a lie. I never thought the Badgers would pony up the money for the most sought after coach on the market.
And make no mistake, he was the most sought after coach. If Notre Dame waited one more week last year, he is likely the head coach of the Fighting Irish. He had overtures from big name programs like Oklahoma but didn’t go until now. He must see something in Wisconsin that he likes.
This is a monumental hire for Wisconsin not just because of the money but because it shows a major change in philosophy for the Badgers. No longer will they try to develop a program with walk-ons and try to win 14-10. They will run a modern college offense, something I’ve been pleading they do for years, and continue with an attacking, downhill defense. It might be fun to watch!
And Fickell finally has (or will soon have) the facilities to draw in higher end recruits. While I don’t expect Wisconsin to start pulling in top 5 classes, Wisconsin should be in the mix for some of the same types of recruits as every other school in the Big Ten. The talent will improve along with the coaching, which will only lead to better results.
No longer will Wisconsin be left hoping all their three star recruits from Pewaukee turn out to be T.J. Watt, which is good, because most don’t turn out to be T.J. Watt. Wisconsin will still be pulling in 3 and 4 star recruits, but getting the best players from Wisconsin while also pulling in higher end talent from places like Ohio and Michigan will be essential in turning this program into an actual contender. No offense to Minnesota and Iowa, but Wisconsin needs to get recruits from states that are a bit more, uhhh, football rich.
The most important change, though, will come at the quarterback position. Fickell will bring in a running QB to make the read option actually work. It simplifies reads for the QB, opens up big plays for running backs, and helps keep a defense guessing what it will do. There were too many games where defenses lined up 12 in the box and Wisconsin still couldn’t or wouldn’t pass. That time is over.
Wisconsin fans can feel sad that Jim Leonard didn’t get the job. When I am writing this (Tuesday night), there is still a chance he stays on as defense coordinator. I doubt it, but maybe he will, which would be great for the program. But it’s OK to feel like Leonard got a raw deal and wish him success elsewhere.
But at the exact same time, every single Badger fan needs to be excited for Luke Fickell. I’m Fickelled pink we hired him. He’s a program builder. He will make Wisconsin a contender for the Big Ten every single year, a phrase I did not really think would ever happen again.
Speaking of contenders for Big Ten titles, I’m not actually sure the Bears without Justin Fields would be one. Yikes. That’s a bad team.
But I need them to be a bad team. They could potentially get the second overall pick, which is prime trade back territory, so they could stockpile picks and really turn this roster around. Because right now, when I watch them play, I would like to turn around. And cry.
But the Packers stink too, so who cares. Honestly, probably nobody this week.