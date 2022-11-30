Wisconsin Fickell Football

Badger fans should get excited about new head coach Luke Fickell

 Associated Press

I can’t think of something less exciting than this week’s Bears-Packers game. But, thanks to Bucky Badger, we can totally ignore it because Wisconsin did something I literally never thought they’d do, which is in fact very exciting.

First, I want to say that I do feel really bad for Jim Leonard. He did everything right, stuck around when he probably didn’t have to, and really probably felt like he was going to get the job.

