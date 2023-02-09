So here’s the deal. I fully intended to keep writing about the NFL playoffs after I wrote about the Packers blowing it week 18 and not making it. I did.

But after that week, it felt like the season was over for me. I was fully into draft mode with the Bears. I was scrolling through Packer blogger Twitter pages to see their pain and suffering (and it was glorious). And I was casually watching games when I could between episodes of Paw Patrol and Bluey and each week I forgot what day it was and missed the deadline.

