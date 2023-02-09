So here’s the deal. I fully intended to keep writing about the NFL playoffs after I wrote about the Packers blowing it week 18 and not making it. I did.
But after that week, it felt like the season was over for me. I was fully into draft mode with the Bears. I was scrolling through Packer blogger Twitter pages to see their pain and suffering (and it was glorious). And I was casually watching games when I could between episodes of Paw Patrol and Bluey and each week I forgot what day it was and missed the deadline.
But last week I went to the boys basketball game between Turner and Clinton and saw Jim Franz taking pictures. He came up to me, pleading that I write a Super Bowl article.
“Your fans haven’t stopped calling the office since you missed the last two weeks! We had to hire new staff just to manage the calls! Please write an article for the Super Bowl! Please, Mr. Lucas, please!”
I mean, I’m paraphrasing a bit, but it’s pretty close to what he said. Not sure why he called me Mr. Lucas, though. But here I am, giving the fans once again what they want because I aim to please.
And this should be a great Super Bowl, by all accounts. Both teams are stacked, with elite quarterback play from the Chiefs and a great offensive system and a guy who can make big plays in Jalen Hurts. Good defenses. Ties between Reid and his hometown team. The commercials. The food. All of it. Great.
But…I’ll be missing most of it. You see, my wife is not exactly a sports fan. At all. She couldn’t tell you any teams that made the playoffs, most teams in the league, or when the Super Bowl even happens.
Which is why I am going to see Disney on Ice with my family on Super Bowl Sunday. My wife and sister, who also does not care about sports, organized this and now here I am, watching Elsa and Buzz skate around Fiserv Forum from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Oh, and the children’s museum before that.
Am I upset? No. Because I”m a great dad. So I’m OK. I’m really OK. I am totally, absolutely OK.
But I do already miss the crockpot of mini wieners and meatballs. The pizza. The sandwiches filled with too much pulled pork. The cans upon cans of Mountain Dew? Oh, and the commercials. Be sure to watch the end of the first quarter to see the Tiny Chef in a DoorDash commercial (my cousin made him). I’ll miss them all.
I should get back for the second half, and I’m sure after a day without naps my children will be highly accepting of me watching the game instead of Daniel Tiger.
The game should still be close then, and I do have some thoughts.Nick Sirianni has done a great job with the Eagles–the same job I hope Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy can do with the Bears. Look at the talent, do the best for it, and stockpile depth all over. He puts his players in the best spot to succeed. The Eagles are good all over the field and don’t have a clear weakness.
The Chiefs are not as complete of a team but they have Patrick Mahomes. They have other pieces, too, but he’s the best QB in the game (imagine passing on him in the draft) and can make plays other QBs can’t even imagine. He’s awesome.
So where should you lean? The more complete team, or the more complete quarterback? While I know conventional wisdom probably says to go with the more complete team. All three phases matter blah blah blah. But come on. It’s Patrick Mahomes!
From a guy who has never had real QB play (until next season…it’s all different next year!), I’m going to take the best QB to win the game. Mahomes will do some type of wizardry and turn a 15-yard sack into a touchdown and pull a win out of his hat.
Also, it’s hard to bet against Andy Reid, who has won a Super Bowl before. The game is just different and experience matters more in that game than most. I’m going Chiefs 31, Eagle, 30.
Please also remember, I am very bad at picking these and if the Eagles blow them out, well, I am sorry.
That ends the 2022 NFL season. I hope I’m back next year when the Bears go 17-0 and win the Super Bowl behind Justin Fields, but if I’m not, please think of me when it happens. Happy Super Bowling!