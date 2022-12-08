CLINTON, Wis.—Teri Roth is convinced her 15-year-old niece, Kyleigh Williams, will wake up one day soon and have no memory of recent traumatic days which left her battling a life-threatening illness.
“Kyleigh is going to be so angry about missing all this school,” Terri said. “She’s such a good student. She’s going to be worried about how she’s going to catch up.”
Kyleigh hasn’t been awake since Friday when she was med-flighted to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. Teri says what began as an Influenza A virus on Tuesday grew steadily worse as she developed bacterial pneumonia, then sepsis as well as an additional staph infection.
“The sepsis and staph infection were a double whammy to Kyleigh’s immune system,” Teri said. “Her white blood cell count was down to practically nothing.”
Kyleigh underwent open heart surgery and was put on an ECMO life support machine. Since then, her blood pressure has improved as well as her white blood cell count.
“She’s a very sick girl, but she’s a fighter,” Teri said. “The ECMO helped improve blood flow and oxygen in her blood, but she had a little setback (Wednesday) with her lungs being congested. Things are going in the right direction, though. She is considered critically stable.
“Who knew someone so young could get so sick so fast? We’re hoping she can get well as fast, but she is probably facing a long road to recovery.”
Over the weekend, the Clinton community learned about Kyleigh’s illness and Teri said the outpouring of support has been amazing. It was clearly evident on Thursday night at Clinton High School, where she is a sophomore and a member of the jayvee basketball team.
At the home boys basketball game against Turner, students and both teams during pregame shootaround were decked out inpurple—her favorite color—many with shirts that read “#KyleighStrong.” That will likely be repeated on Friday when the Cougars entertain the Trojans for a girls basketball game.
The daughter of Jeremy and Nikki Williams, Kyleigh also plays softball for the Cougars and has many friends in school. But the support for her goes way beyond that.
A site on Facebook, “Prayers for Kyleigh” was established that has over 1,500 members. There are boxes at Cougar Lanes and Salon on East in Clinton where well-wishers can drop off get-well cards or donations. A bank account has also been established at Town Bank in Clinton for donations. Boundaries Bar & Grill in Beloit will have a special meat raffle this weekend to raise funds. So will Shopiere Tap. Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts in Beloit and Main Street Lettering & Apparel in Clinton are printing purple T-Shirts.
“Kyleigh has so much support from people in Clinton and Beloit and from people who don’t even know her,” Teri said. “It’s been wonderful. I know everyone will keep the prayers going.”
They’ll keep going until Kyleigh is home safe and in recovery.