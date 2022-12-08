Jim Franz mug

CLINTON, Wis.—Teri Roth is convinced her 15-year-old niece, Kyleigh Williams, will wake up one day soon and have no memory of recent traumatic days which left her battling a life-threatening illness.

“Kyleigh is going to be so angry about missing all this school,” Terri said. “She’s such a good student. She’s going to be worried about how she’s going to catch up.”

