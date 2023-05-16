BELOIT—Some things I’m pondering on a beautiful spring day in the Stateline:
• DAVE DeGEORGE DIDN’T want to sound too disappointed. After all his Beloit College baseball team is heading into the NCAA Division III Tournament, but wow, talk about a road trip.
The Buccaneers have a 439-mile trek to Granville, Ohio. They play host 11th-ranked Denison University (34-8) at 11 a.m. Eastern time Friday. Yep, Eastern. They’re crossing time zones here.
Beloit College is one of three Wisconsin entries in the 60-team D-III field. UW-La Crosse and UW-Stevens Point will host double-elimination regional contests starting Friday. No shock there. Two WIAC teams hosted regional competition last year, too.
UW-La Crosse (31-9) opens against Bethany Lutheran College of Minnesota (25-9). The other regional contest has Buena Vista University of Iowa (30-9) playing Bethel University of Minnesota (29-10). UW-Stevens Point (29-11) gained an at-large bid and hosts Augustana (Ill.) (38-7). Loras (Iowa) (29-15) faces Webster University (Mo.)(30-14) in the other game.
It would have been super cool to have Beloit in one of those regionals. Just saying.
• THIS COULD BE A season the Bucs open some eyes outside of the Midwest Conference. Their offense boasts some of the best players in program history. Second baseman Matt O’Leary ranks in the top 10 nationally in walks and runs scored. DH Brett Kiger is 11th nationally with 15 home runs and owns the program record with 28. First baseman Connor Vogel has knocked in a school record 56 runs. Third baseman Miles Souza led the MWC in hits. Shortstop Garrison Ferone is the school’s all-time leader in hits with 220. Up and down the lineup it’s like Murderer’s Row.
Beloit also has Aiden Phipps, a lefty ace who is 11-0 and tied for the most wins in D-III this season.
If the Bucs knock off Denison they’ll advance to the winner’s bracket game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Spalding or #9 Baldwin Wallace. The loser of Beloit’s first game will play the loser of the other game in an elimination game at 11 a.m. ET Saturday. The regional championship is at 11 a.m. ET Sunday. Go Bucs!
• STATELINE SOFTBALL AND baseball teams are either already knee deep in postseason action or about to. Several squads look well equipped to go deep into the playoffs.
Brodhead and Beloit Turner are both having banner softball seasons, splitting their RVC showdown. They have solid offenses and their pitching has been terrific. The 20-2 Cardinals have a 1-2 punch with McKenna Young and Ava Risum. Ryleigh Rose has been stellar for 17-2 Turner. Both programs have been to state before.
North Boone’s Cami Carter has been just as impressive, whether it’s in the pitcher’s circle or at the plate. She has a school-record 63 RBIs and over 200 strikeouts this season. The 22-4 Vikings have a lot going for them in the IHSA 2A playoffs, including hot-hotting Danielle Goodman, Lauren Stefek and Aurora University recruit Kamryn Spohr.
Hononegah (24-7-1) will win the NIC-10 softball crown, but will face a major challenge in their regional from host Hampshire. If they survive that, familiar nemesis Huntley could be the next major obstacle, but this is a team with a lot of talent.
• TWO BASEBALL TEAMS who’ve figured it out this spring are Turner and Hononegah.
With a roster of players coming off a Legion state title last summer, the Trojans have only had a few minor hiccups. With folks like Konner Giddley, Will Lauterbach, Eric Halon and Conner Hughes, they have plenty of heavy hitters and enough pitching to scare people.
Hononegah lost some key players to graduation over the past few years and was expected to perhaps take a step back this spring. Right. They’re 23-6 and several players are having outstanding seasons, including Landen Seymour, Ryan Hamilton, Maddux Hibbard and Drake Broege.
A darkhorse could be North Boone (18-8), which was 13-3 at one point this season with impressive victories over Dixon and Hononegah. The Vikings hit a rough patch, but with Middle Tennessee State recruit Chandler Alderman on the mound, they can be dangerous against anybody.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL AD Jon Dupuis has had his hands full reviving a number of programs which have fallen on hard times and football, basketball and baseball and softball this spring all are making some significant progress.
Unfortunately, the recent Big Eight Track and Field Championships showed how far the Knights have slipped in that sport. Both the boys and girls were dead last with both scoring under 10 points.
The Knights boys once routinely won Big Eight titles under Gene Weeden and Jeff Goodwine and the girls relays often finished on the awards stand at the state meet. Turning this around will take more than switching to the Southern Lakes Conference.