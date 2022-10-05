Marlins Brewers Baseball

Could Corbin Burnes be traded for a big trade package during the offseason?

 Associated Press

OK, so I’m not saying Chris McIntosh read my column last week where I said the Badgers should fire Paul Chryst and hire Lance Leipold (or Jim Leonard…but preferably Lance).

But…the Badgers did in fact fire Paul Chryst on Sunday night. Am I the shadow AD of the Wisconsin athletic department? I can’t say that I am…but I also can’t say that I am not.

