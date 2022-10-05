OK, so I’m not saying Chris McIntosh read my column last week where I said the Badgers should fire Paul Chryst and hire Lance Leipold (or Jim Leonard…but preferably Lance).
But…the Badgers did in fact fire Paul Chryst on Sunday night. Am I the shadow AD of the Wisconsin athletic department? I can’t say that I am…but I also can’t say that I am not.
I’ve said this before but I’ll reiterate, I am not “happy” Paul Chryst lost his job. He seems like a very nice, genuine human being who did some good things for the Wisconsin program. And he’s being paid $11 million dollars to not work there again. If someone paid me $11 million to not work, I’d go buy a house right next to Sand Valley and live out my days golfing and…golfing.
My premonitions worked for the Badgers (so far…I’m still holding out for Lance), so let’s see if it can work for the Brewers, too.
To say this year was a disappointment for Brewer fans would be like saying Wisconsinites enjoy a bit of cheese and beer from time to time—aka, let’s talk about an understatement.
Milwaukee is truly at a crossroads. Their two star arms, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes, have two years left of team control and likely are not signing long-term deals before that. Their bullpen clearly took a step back before the Josh Hader trade and an even bigger one after (though I still think it will be a good long-term trade for them).
But the true problem is their offense. They had a team WRC+ of 103, which means they were 3% better than the average MLB offense and good enough for 11th in baseball. It’s the best offense based on WRC+ David Stearns has put together, but it’s not nearly good enough.
Here are the teams ahead of them: Seattle, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, St. Louis, both New York teams, Toronto, and LA Dodgers. Outside of the Twins, those are all playoff teams. The Padres have a 102 WRC+, Tampa Bay 101, and the Guardians are at 98 for reference
What does this mean for Milwaukee? Well, they either need to make significant offensive upgrades next year or throw in the towel and start a quick rebuild by dealing one or both of their arms. Neither option is easy, but I have ideas for both.
• Run it back: If the Brewers want to try to win for the next two years while they have Burnes and Woodruff, they can make some offensive additions that should improve the team next year.
First, there are some spots they really need to upgrade, like catcher, second base, third base, and center field.
Center is an easy spot to upgrade. Sal Frelick, the team’s second best prospect after uber-phenom Jackson Chourio, is a center fielder and everything Brewer hitters are not. He makes tons of contact, doesn’t strike out, and gets on base.
Catcher is a big problem. All their catchers kind of stunk this year. They could sign Willson Contreras, the Cub standout, who would be a significant upgrade, but I think more likely they could trade for Oakland’s Sean Murphy. Our glut of OF prospects (Garrett Mitchell, Esteury Ruiz) could be packaged with some other players to get Murphy and his three remaining years of control and his 122 WRC+.
Second base, after declining Wong’s $10 million option, could become a platoon of Mike Brosseau and Jace Peterson to save money. Finally, we could fix third base by moving Willy Adames there and starting Brice Turang at shortstop, another top prospect who doesn’t strike out. He lacks power, but plays great defense and takes walks.
This might fix the Brewers offense enough, with a few other tweaks, to be competitive. They could also sign Jose Abreu to be a full-time DH, which would be super fun but maybe a bit unrealistic.
• Blow it up: Honestly, this is more fun for me. The packages the team could get for Burnes and Woodruff would be very significant. The Reds traded Luis Castillo with less control and received a top 20 prospect and a few other valuable pieces in return.
Some teams to consider could be the Blue Jays (Gabriel Moreno and Ricky Tiedemann), Yankees (Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells), Mets (Brett Baty and Kevin Parada), Dodgers (Diego Cartaya and Bobby Miller), and, gulp, Cardinals (Jordan Walker and Mason Winn). The Brewers could turn those two pitchers into 5-6 contributors and make the rebuild only 1-2 years instead of 4-5 if they let Woody and Burnes walk.
I love seeing the Brewers compete, but long-term, I think trading one or both of those arms will be the best for the franchise.
I’d rather not talk about the NFL this week since my Bears really Bear’ed it up this week, but I guess.
• Picks: Colts, Packers, Bills, Chargers, Vikings, Lions, Seahawks, Dolphins, Bucs, Titans, Jaguars, 49ers, Rams, Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs.