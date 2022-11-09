Once again, I could just pile on the Packers. I could. But I won’t. Because I’m bigger than that. Better than that. Stronger than that.
Honestly, I just don’t have to do that because I have everything I need. I have an incredible wife, three wonderful children, a nice house, some land, a dog who is kind of a turd but is mostly fine, some cats, a job, a freezer full of frozen pizza, the Taco Bell app, and the best quarterback in the NFC North.
Oh, oh did you think I mistyped something there? Are you saying my children aren’t wonderful? Or my freezer is not full of frozen pizza? Or that the Bears don’t have the best quarterback in the NFC North (and maybe the entire NFC)?
Because they do. They finally do. Let me write that again for those in the back. The Chicago Bears have the best quarterback in the NFC North.
Not Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. Certainly not Jared Goff in Detroit. And absolutely not Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.
As I write this, I am literally watching the replay of the Bears-Dolphins game and seeing Fields in action (I was golfing Sunday) has me more excited than I’ve ever been as a Bear fan. Ever.
More than Sexy Rexy’s deep bombs. More than Cutty’s slings. More than Mitch’s gallops. And let me tell you, I love those bombs, slings, and gallops.
But Fields was the best player in the game, something I’ve never been able to say as a Bear fan. He’s an elite runner. His passing game is steadily improving (maybe it would improve faster if his receivers weren’t awful). And his decision making has been excellent over the last three weeks.
Is this a small sample size? You’re a small sample size. How does that feel?
But guess what? I’ve never seen a Bear QB do what he’s done over a three-game stretch. And he’s just gotten better each week. He stopped taking hits when he runs, too.
He’s learned how to be smart with his body, make fast decisions, and just play instead of think. It’s something I try to do with my golf game. Be smart, make fast decisions, and just think. It works about half the time.
And while some of you are still scoffing at this, are you going to take Kirk “I only win at noon on Sundays” Cousins over Fields? Maybe, but probably not. What about Jared “I got traded and they won a Super Bowl” Goff? Uh, no.
So that leaves Aaron. A year ago, Jim won’t even print this column, which is saying something considering what he’s let me put into this column for the last 10 years or so. But Aaron is a true shadow of himself. His career seems to have gone up in a puff of mushroom smoke. Packer fans across the country have been Googling his dead cap number next year to see if they can cut him. They can’t. It’s 99 million dollars.
He’s washed up. He doesn’t believe in his receivers. He doesn’t believe in his coaches. He may not believe in football existing as a real sport after his stranger things offseason.
And the Packers can’t get rid of him.
I am actually a little disappointed the Packers have been so bad though because now they may have a better first round draft pick than the Bears. Yes. The Packers might have a better first round pick…than the Bears.
Oh, and the Cowboys come to Green Bay this week as Mike McCarthy makes his triumphant return. Things should be looking great in Green Bay!