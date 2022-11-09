Dolphins Bears Football

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

Once again, I could just pile on the Packers. I could. But I won’t. Because I’m bigger than that. Better than that. Stronger than that.

Honestly, I just don’t have to do that because I have everything I need. I have an incredible wife, three wonderful children, a nice house, some land, a dog who is kind of a turd but is mostly fine, some cats, a job, a freezer full of frozen pizza, the Taco Bell app, and the best quarterback in the NFC North.

