Some things I think I know on a, wait, is that the sun? Yes, it’s a sunny Wednesday. Hope you enjoyed it.
BELOIT’S OWN MMA star, Alex “Eazy” Polizzi, is facing yet another “biggest bout of his career” this Friday and, ironically, he will try to beat his opponent senseless in “The City of Love”—Paris, France.
The local light heavyweight’s last fight was a crowd-please as he literally shook off a knee to the noggin and went on to defeat Jose Augusto Azevedo in March to improve to 10-1-0 as a pro.
The former Beloit Memorial High and Northwestern grappler expected some time off to train for his next fight, but when highly regarded Yoel Romero’s opponent, Melvin Manhoef, couldn’t go this Friday in Bellator 280, Polizzi was offered the job as stand-in.
The fight is clearly Polizzi’s biggest stage yet as part of a co-main event and while he will be considered a big-time underdog it could also be a game-changer for the former Purple Knight.
Polizzi’s reaction to it all? Interviewed by Aaron East, he gave a typical response to being asked what was going through his mind when he accepted the “once in a lifetime opportunity.” Alex said his first concern was finding his missing cat.
Priorities.
Well, the cat was just hanging out at the neighbor’s and Polizzi can now focus on the task at hand. He says his strategy never changes.
He told East, “The plan is the same; drag my opponent into the mud to tire them out for a finish. I am perpetually learning more techniques to do that in fight camps.”
Got to love Alex. Go get ‘em.
NO ARGUMENTS,THIS has been one of the lousiest springs weather-wise in some time. But as far as high school sports goes and particularly softball and baseball, it’s been outstanding.
Two baseball teams in particular are lining up for long postseason runs: Beloit Turner and Hononegah.
The Trojans have an ace in Jackson Burk, but plenty of other quality arms and a defense that is strong up the middle in shortstop Konner Gidley, center fielder Connor Hughes, second baseman Will Lauterbach and catcher Cal Ries. Offensively, Turner has always been able to score runs in bunches. This crew is no exception, with no easy outs throughout the lineup. The team that knocks Turner out of the playoffs will have to be special.
Hononegah has the same recipe for success. The Indians have an ace in Ryan Anderson, but uber talented Bryce Goodwine has also been impressive and there are others to call on. Hononegah advanced to the state tournament a year ago and there were questions about how they’d replace a talented senior group, but Matt Simpson has plugged in the replacement parts and the Indians keep chugging along at 10-1 in the NIC-10 and 13-2 overall.
On the softball diamond, the Stateline has no shortage of teams capable of postseason noise.
Brodhead is ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin in Division 3 and backed it up Monday by knocking off No. 3 Poynette, 3-2. The Cardinals have a terrific 1-2 punch on the mound with McKenna Young (who had 17 Ks against Poynette) and freshman Ava Risum. Could this be the team that gives head coach Steve Krupke the school’s first state title run since 2004? It’s hard to bet against them.
With the core of a quality 2021 team returning, Hononegah’s pitching was supposed to be its biggest question mark this spring. The Indians pitchers haven’t exactly dominated, but they have been efficient and there is strength in numbers with no less than four (Sierra Armstrong, Lexi Bach, Zoey Calhoun, Sam Nosbisch) capable of winning a big game. With a solid defense and some clutch hitters, the first-place Indians will be a tough out in the playoffs as well.
Toss in a stubborn Turner team and a North Boone squad with three of this spring’s hottest hitters in Kaylee Witte, Lauren Stefek and Danielle Goodman and you have a lot of fun yet to be experienced on the diamond.
Now if the darn weather just cooperates.