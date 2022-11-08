NORMAL, Ill.—While Beloit Memorial’s football didn’t experience the renaissance fans had hoped for during Matthew Wedig’s tenure as a Purple Knight, it sure wasn’t for his lack of trying.
The son of former BMHS and current Milton head coach Rodney Wedig always provided a silver lining for fans during his incredibly productive four years in Beloit. Amazingly, he earned All-Big Eight honors at four different positions.
Remembering how well he played as a prep just makes his announcement this week all the sadder. Due to a recurring back injury, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Illinois State linebacker posted on Facebook over the weekend he was stepping away from college football.
“I started playing football when I was 6 so it’s been 16 years of my life,” Wedig said in a telephone interview from ISU. “I don’t know what it is going to look like without playing football, but I’ll figure it out as I go.”
Wedig seemed indestructible as a Knight. He’d already been all-conference as a punter, wide receiver and linebacker by the time he was a senior. He was All-Big Eight at tight end, linebacker and punter that season and appropriately made the AP All-State First Team as a utility player. He played in the prestigious Blue Grey Football All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
Illinois State University recruited him strictly as an outside linebacker in 2018.
The college career he’d hoped for never transpired. In three seasons, including a red-shirt year, he played in just seven games, including five this fall.
An injury to his back suffered while weight lifting ended his playing career.
“I did it my sophomore year during the COVID spring season,” Wedig said. “I was in quarantine for 14 days and when I came out of that I was going to a weight-lifting session. I felt something pop on my way up to catch the bar. It was really scary at first when I wasn’t sure what was going on.”
Wedig became well-acquainted with terms used by spine specialists.
“I would go and see one a couple of times a month and I’d get epidural steroid injections into my lower back,” he said. “I had made some progress in the spring and was playing well. This summer we had workouts and I tweaked my back again. I never was back to 100 percent. I initially slipped three or four discs and I still have one or two bulging onto the nerves of my lower back. Any time I step weird or plant weird I get shooting pain down the back of my legs. That’s not exactly ideal.
“It’s been a rough couple of years trying to get healthy.”
Wedig said ISU’s head trainer as well as specialists advised him to call it a career.
“I decided that my back is more important,” he said. “I could continue to try to play and hope I didn’t do any permanent damage or I could shut it down and hope I can get back to 100 percent. I’d like to play, but down the road, I’d also like to be able to walk.”
His biggest highlight as a Redbird occurred this season against Eastern Illinois when he recovered a fumbled punt to set up a touchdown.
“My entire family was sitting by that end zone,” he said. “When I recovered the ball, I took off right to that corner and threw it to them. That was really cool.”
Wedig said it was also a thrill to play at Camp Randall Stadium against his cousin, Trey Wedig, a sophomore offensive lineman for the Badgers.
“I got to play with some awesome players at ISU like (running back) James Robinson (of the Jets) and (offensive tackle) John Ridgeway of the Commanders,” Wedig said. “I’ve loved having my family here all the time. I don’t think my parents missed one home game.”
With his retirement caused by an injury, ISU will continue to honor his scholarship.
“That’s one thing I am super grateful for,” Wedig siad. “Unfortunately, I just didn’t get to really live out the college playing career I’d hoped for. It just wasn’t in the cards. Now I get to be a normal college student. It’s sad, but it is kind of exciting. I get to finish my degree on a strong note and use whatever experience I’ve had here and hopefully pass it on to somebody.”
No surprise, but the Physical Education major plans on becoming a teacher and follow in the family business.
“My dream since I was little was to coach, probably because I grew up with one,” Wedig said. “My older brother Gus is coaching at UW-Whitewater now and I just don’t think I want to do all the stuff he has to do. I just want to come back home, find a job and coach high school football with my old man. You definitely haven’t seen the last of me on a football field. I’ll just be on the sideline from now on.”