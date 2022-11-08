NORMAL, Ill.—While Beloit Memorial’s football didn’t experience the renaissance fans had hoped for during Matthew Wedig’s tenure as a Purple Knight, it sure wasn’t for his lack of trying.

The son of former BMHS and current Milton head coach Rodney Wedig always provided a silver lining for fans during his incredibly productive four years in Beloit. Amazingly, he earned All-Big Eight honors at four different positions.

