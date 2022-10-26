This is not the goofy I expected to be writing today. After the Packers’ debacle against the Commanders, I figured I would be writing something about how bad both franchises are and that they can be basement dwellers together because, I mean, there was no way this team was beating the Patriots in Foxboro.
It wasn’t just that, either. It was a primetime game. Monday Night Football. The Bears were 0-9 on their last nine prime time games. Zero. And. Nine.
Oh, and Bill Belichick was about to pass George “Papa Bear” Halas for all-time coaching wins.
Oh, and the Packers had just passed the Bears for all-time wins in NFL history.
Oh, and this was Bill Belichick, don’t forget.
But he didn’t pass Papa Bear. The Bears are tied again with Green Bay for wins. And the Packers dynasty is now done. Over. Buried. Dead. Forever.
Hyperbolic? No! I don’t think it is. Sometimes we look at moments in time as just moments, but then when we look back we see a moment as so much more. I am telling you all now, this is the moment.
Almost every Bears team I’ve ever watched would have completely rolled over last night, either before the game started or for sure after Zappe showed up and threw two TDs in like 30 seconds.
But this Bears team, which is a testament to the coaching, did not give up. It clawed back, then mauled the Patriots to death in the second half, which is something I did not expect.
I don’t think this team is making the playoffs. The offensive line is too bad and there will still be some pretty bad offensive games. But they play really hard and they seem prepared, which, is, uh, refreshing.
I believe Nagy lost every single post bye game he had and this counts as a mini-bye with the Thursday game before. They self-scouted, made changes, and let Fields use his legs, which on any given Sunday is the most dangerous weapon on any field. The Bears are not good, but they are watchable and, with another good draft (how good is Brisker, by the way?) and some smart free agent signings, they could be very competitive in a division that is not very good.
Speaking of not very good teams in the division, hello Packer Nation. I have some news for you if you don’t know—your team is not very good. I know that might be hard to hear since you used to have one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but I am sorry to inform you that you no longer have that.
I’ve watched some of Rodgers the last couple weeks—he’s not the same QB. Maybe it’s his thumb, but he doesn’t throw the ball downfield and without a Davante safety-blanket, he looks a bit lost. This is, I am delighted to inform you, the end.
Let me explain how it goes from here. Rodgers will retire. Maybe this year, maybe next. If you still have Jordan Love, you’ll give him a shot for a year, realize he’s really bad, and have to move on. That’s when the real pain hits.
First, you’ll sign a veteran like Ryan Tannehill or Jared Goff. You’ll draft a QB early in the first round, probably from Oklahoma or Oregon who runs a spread and has never had to make a real defensive read in his life. You’ll have to give up some picks to get up and get him, too.
You’ll try to sit the rookie for the year, thinking he will learn. But your veteran will stink or get hurt. You’ll have to play him. He won’t be ready.
Also, all your high-paid veterans surrounding the QB will age out of being effective or be cap casualties. You’ll try your rookie out for 3-4 years. He won’t be good.
Your coach will get fired. Then your GM the next year. You’ll hire the “hot coordinator” from the Bills or Chiefs only to realize that they are only good because of their QBs, which you won’t have (hey Nathaniel Hackett).
Finally, you bottom out with a top 5 pick, but not first overall because you heroically defeated Detroit on Thanksgiving on a blocked field goal. You’ll take the third best QB in the draft from a non-traditional QB school like UCF or Wisconsin trying to find a diamond in the rough. You’ll find coal. Rinse. Repeat.
This is it, Green Bay. It’s over. For older Packer fans, welcome back to the ‘80s. Get used to being stomped by everyone and hoping to beat Chicago as your “Super Bowl” each year. Basically, welcome to the last 30 years of my life. I’m so happy for you.