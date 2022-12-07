I would be lying if I wasn’t a little bit excited that the Bears might beat the Packers on Sunday. I saw the first half and saw how they actually were dominating the Packers. How the Bears, for the first time in maybe my entire life, had the better QB. How the tides had shifted. Finally.
But then the second half came and the Bears went into a bit of a shell, the Packers scored twice, and the Bears lost. Rinse. Repeat.
But by then I remembered the big picture. Lose out, get one win from the Broncos and Rams each, and the Bears will be fielding calls for the second overall pick all offseason, restocking their many draft picks that Ryan Pace traded away.
But how, and more importantly, why, did the Bears just disappear in the second half offensively? It was a really interesting turn of events, but one I think I have an answer to.
They are not tanking…but they are tanking. Like, nobody will find a paper trail, but there is some sort of wink wink nudge nudge agreement.
Luke Getsy made some calls in the red zone that looked like white flags. Two pitches in a row that moved slower than a glacier. The kicker just happens to miss a PAT and put a field goal right into a Packers’ mitts? Fields has Yellowstone in front of him and instead he throws it. That smelled tanky to me, but again…I’m OK with it. Tank if you must…whatever it takes for that draft pick.
However, the one thing I didn’t like was all the “Rodgers still owns Chicago” rhetoric. Let me make this very clear—Aaron Rodgers played poorly in that game. Worse than Fields. Significantly worse. And since the Bears made their offensive philosophy shift, Fields has been the better QB and it’s not even close.
Rodgers threw one touchdown and then handed the ball off to Watson who ran past a defense that still doesn’t know he had the ball and he owns Chicago again? What?
Sure he won, but it took a heroic comeback against a truly terrible defense to get there. Let me throw out some numbers for you if you don’t believe me.
The Bears top four leaders in tackles on Sunday were all undrafted free agents. Counting everyone who made a defensive tackle Sunday, the Bears had six undrafted free agents, one first round pick (Justin Jones), one second rounder (Jaylon Johnson), one third, three fifth, three sixth, and three seventh rounders. That’s not exactly a recipe for success.
The Bears lost to Green Bay again. Yes. It happened. But I think it’s the last time. I would describe this game as the death rattle of Green Bay’s dominance. The 2023 Bears will look significantly different than the 2022 version, but I can’t say the same about the Packers. Give the Bears a pass rush of any kind and two more offensive linemen and they win that game by 10—and will next year.
Oh, and give Justin Fields one more year in the system. Packer fans won’t like that, I can promise you.
But enjoy the win Green Bay. I hope it was worth dropping to potentially the 15th pick (if the other 5-win teams all lose next week).
By the way, I know my picks don’t matter, but I am in third place in Josh’s pick ‘em league, only three picks out of first. No big deal. But it’s a big deal.