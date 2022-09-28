New Mexico St Wisconsin Football

The Badgers need a new formula that current head coach Paul Chryst can’t provide.

 Associated Press

Look, I could sit here and gush about how nobody expected the Bears to be any good and here they sit tied atop the lead in the NFC North with two other teams whose names I don’t remember with another winnable game lined up Sunday. I could do that, but I might as well save it all for next week when they are 3-1. Just as I predicted.

But I wanted to talk about another local football team that isn’t living up to the hype—the Wisconsin Badgers, with emphasis on the Bad in Badgers.

Recommended for you