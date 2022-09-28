Look, I could sit here and gush about how nobody expected the Bears to be any good and here they sit tied atop the lead in the NFC North with two other teams whose names I don’t remember with another winnable game lined up Sunday. I could do that, but I might as well save it all for next week when they are 3-1. Just as I predicted.
But I wanted to talk about another local football team that isn’t living up to the hype—the Wisconsin Badgers, with emphasis on the Bad in Badgers.
I did not expect the Badgers to be great this year. With their losses on defense and limited capabilities on offense, expecting a Big Ten Championship was likely out of the picture. But I did expect them to beat Washington State. And not be down 28-0 to OSU between me starting to give my kids a bath and me getting done with their baths (which are not long baths).
This is a team that should be competitive against great teams and should be able to roll over opponents they are better than (even if Wazzu looks decent after the way it played Oregon last week).
I think the current iteration of the Badgers has reached its peak and is now plateauing. It won’t get any better with the current set up, aka Paul Chryst as head coach. Wisconsin as a program has been doing the same thing for like 30 years now, focusing on the run game, coaching up kids with less talent to fit into a system, and hoping they can either wear down a team with great running backs or shut them out on defense. It was successful, but it just won’t work any more.
In the current landscape of college football, that system is beyond outdated. It’s like if you and your buddy are playing the new Madden game but your friend has a full playbook to choose from and you have four runs and four passes like it’s Tecmo Bowl. Let’s hope he doesn’t guess your player or you’re toast.
And I don’t think Chryst is a guy who will change their current formula. Wisconsin is very proud of being very good, which is something to be proud of! They’ve been a consistently competitive program for a very long time. But I think it’s time to change it up and try to be great.
And to be great, I see two potential options. First would be hiring current defensive coordinator Jim Leonard as head coach. Leonard obviously can run a great defense and it would keep that side of the ball intact. He would need to go out and find a more innovative offensive coach who understands the current college landscape of read-options and creating throwing windows for your QB that don’t take 4-5 seconds to develop.
I like this option. It keeps Leonard here and creates consistency in the program. But I don’t think it’s how the Badgers become great.
Many years ago, the men’s basketball team took a shot on a local, D-3 college coach named Bo Ryan and the program had the most successful run in its history. No high level D-1 football program is pulling a D-3 coach up to run its program, but it could pull up a former D-3 coach who has now run two different D-1 programs successfully. And one with some local ties as well.
Lance Leipold, the former UW-Whitewater head coach and current coach of Kansas, should be the target for the Badgers. He’s turned three different programs into winners with UW-Whitewater, Buffalo and Kansas. Before his arrival, Kansas had been called the worst college football program in Division 1. The six seasons prior to Leipold, KU had nine wins. They have six already in his two years there, including two conference wins, which they only had three of in those six years. KU’s last winning season was 2008 and the last season with more than three wins was 2009 until Leipold got them off to a 4-0 start.
He’s won at every stop he’s been at. He still uses the run game effectively but can also pass it. His teams create turnovers and are 26th in the country in least penalties per game. But most importantly, they win.
Now, will the Badgers make this move? Unlikely. I love UW but they are very content with being good and not taking that step to be great. But I think Leipold would be great. And actually give the Badgers a chance to not be down 28-0 to Ohio State in the first half.
Speaking of great, what a W last week for my Bears. Last second field goal against a standout defense. We survived the David Mills onslaught—I had a great victory Monday celebration. (I didn’t even watch the end of the game because I was golfing but I am sure it was great.)
I am in second place in Josh’s picks pool, one behind him, but that’s just me lying in wait, ready to pounce. And this week, I’m pouncing.