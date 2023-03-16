Starting this off with a confession, I loved Brett Favre as a Packer. All his post-career shenanigans may have altered my perception of him personally, but they haven’t impacted his position on Green Bay’s Mount Rushmore an iota.

I loved Favre because he was tough as nails. He was Ray Nitschke if Nitschke played quarterback. As one reporter once said, “Favre played for years with injuries that would have hospitalized Godzilla.”

Recommended for you