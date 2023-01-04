As we enter the last week of this NFL season, the Bears and Packers are, once again, on two very different trajectories. One is like a rocket…the other is like discharged trash hurdling toward Earth in a fiery explosion ball of despair.
Chicago is a Texans’ win away from the first overall pick (which I said I wouldn’t get excited about them getting but turns out I lied I am very excited) while the Packers are a win over the Lions away from making the playoffs again. Which is fine. If the playoffs is your goal. I guess.
Look, it wasn’t pretty in Chicago this year. And while I am overly optimistic, I know that the future for Chicago is not all unicorns and roses. The Bears need to make so many upgrades on offense and defense that they surely can’t do it all in one offseason, so next year probably won’t be all that great either. But that does mean more fun mock drafts for me to look at.
And with the Packers on the verge of the playoffs, I should be worried about Green Bay winning another Super Bowl, right? Isn’t that my greatest fear? Green Bay winning another Super Bowl?
Except I’m not worried. At all. Not even close. In fact, I couldn’t be any less worried about the Packers winning a Super Bowl because there is zero chance it happens.
I know the Packers went out and smoked the VIkings last week, but we all knew the Vikings were frauds. And the Packers had a kick return, INT return, and a field goal bounce off the crossbar and go in all in one half.
Everything broke right for the Packers last week, which does happen. But it’s what the Packers would need to happen against superior teams like San Fran and Philly, and even then it might not be enough.
Remember, this is the same Packer team that lost five games in a row. The same team that has one of the worst defenses in the league. The same team whose star QB has been incredibly pedestrian this year. There. I said it. Pedestrian.
If the Packers beat Detroit, which I think is a bigger if than people think, they have to go to San Fran, which we all know is a problem, and then to Philly, which we saw already this year was a huge problem, unless of course you think allowing 300 yards rushing is a good thing.
My brother, an illogical and delusional Packer fan, thinks they are back. I had to mute his texts. I had a student tell me the same thing on Tuesday. The student has since failed my class, so don’t worry about him. But I’m a little sad all these Packer fans can’t see the warts here.
But that’s what I am here for. An impartial observer who sees what you don’t, and what I see is a flawed team with a flawed leader that will be exposed in the playoffs. Again.
I am sorry to be the one who has to say it (I’m not), but planning for anything else but a crushing disappointment will be a waste, Packer Nation. Please, just start looking at mock drafts like me.
And while I am not worried (at all) about the Packers losing, I do want and need to see Rodgers’ face when they lose. The job isn’t done until it’s done, and the Packers aren’t out of the playoffs until Rodgers has that look on his face that says, “What I thought I was great and never lost wahh wahh wahh my receivers”. That look. I need that look.
Also, I need the Texans to win. For that first pick. Give it to me, Lovie! You owe us! Anyway, happy playoffs for those who celebrate.