COLUMBUS, Wis. — Beloit Turner’s offense continued to fire blanks Friday night while the Trojans’ defense simply saw way too much of Colton Brunell.

The Columbus running back rushed 20 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-0 romp in Capitol Conference action. Turner (0-5, 0-3) fell behind 40-0 by halftime.

  

