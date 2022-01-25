MELBOURNE, Australia (AP)—Danielle Collins has joined fellow American Madison Keys in the Australian Open semifinals.
Collins swung the match in her favor with a key service break in the final game of the opening set on her way to a 7-5, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Alize Cornet on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old American equaled her best previous performance at Melbourne Park—she also advanced to the semifinals in 2019, her previous best Grand Slam tournament result.
Collins underwent surgery last year to treat endometriosis, with the condition leaving her in severe pain during tournaments in 2021.
“It feels incredible, especially after some of the health challenges I’ve had,” Collins said in her post-match interview. “To be able to get back to this level and be able to compete like the way I have been and being able to be as physical as I haven’t been so rewarding.”
Keys will play top-ranked Ash Barty in the other semifinal on Thursday.
The loss ended a strong run by Cornet, who played her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in her 63rd main-draw appearance. The French player had an upset victory over two-time major winner Simona Halep in the fourth round. The WTA says that Cornet should return to the top 50 in the rankings due to her performance here .
Collins will play the winner of the following quarterfinal on Rod Laver Arena between former French Open champion Iga Swiatek and Kai Kanepi.
Later Wednesday, second-seeded Daniil Medvedev was expecting to face one of the toughest challenges to his bid to collect a second consecutive Grand Slam singles title when he plays 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in a night match.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
‘DURHAM, N.C. (AP)—Paolo Banchero had missed two straight shots when Clemson took a late lead over Duke. With the game on the line, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski continued to call plays designed for the star freshman.
“It was winning time,” Banchero said. “Coach drew up the play for me again. He put the trust in me to score down low. I had no choice but to finish.”
Banchero scored four of his team-high 19 points in the final 90 seconds as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from Clemson for a 71-69 win Tuesday night.
Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Joey Baker added 11 and Mark Williams registered his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Banchero also had seven rebounds and four assists.
PRO BASKETBALL
NEW YORK (AP)—Anthony Davis’ knee looked fine leaping high to slam down a lob pass from LeBron James on the game’s first possession.
And he looked healthy jumping into his teammate in celebration after James’ two steals and dunks in the fourth quarter punctuated his performance.
“I feel ready,” Davis said
James scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Lakers welcomed Davis back with a 106-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
Davis had eight points in 25 minutes after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee and the Lakers got good nights off the bench from Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony.