In a little departure from our usual college update, this installment is dedicated to the chip off the old block.
While the exploits of former Stateline standouts may have faded, these days its their kids grabbing headlines.
That’s our focus this week.
• South Beloit native Peter Scalia has to be beaming. The former SoBo basketball standout, a member of the Beloit Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame, has a pair of daughters playing Division I hoops.
Scalia’s daughter Sara Scalia transferred from Minnesota to Indiana this season and the senior guard has been described as the “missing piece” for the Hoosiers by head coach Teri Moren.
Scalia was a 3-point shooting star for the Gophers, but the best they did in her three seasons was an appearance in the NIT in the 2021-22 season. She earned All-Big Ten Second Team that season after being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2020.
Scalia is one of six Hoosiers averaging in double figures in scoring as the team is 10-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Scalia is at 11.8 points per game.
Pete’s youngest daughter, Amber Scalia, is a 5-9 freshman guard breaking in at St. Thomas in Minnesota, averaging 4.6 points so far.
• Jerry McNabb was a multi-sport standout at Beloit Catholic in the early 1980s. His daughter Karlie McNabb, a 5-9 junior outside hitter at Loyola Chicago, recently was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Volleyball Player of the Year.
The first team all-conference player ranked third in the league and led the Ramblers in kills per set (3.20) and points per set (3.74). Her digs per set (2.28) ranked third at Loyola. Overall, McNabb averaged a team-best 3.36 kills per set as she started in all her 26 matches.
She reached double figures in kills 17 times with a career-best 21 kills in a 3-1 win over Dayton.
The Ramblers finished 25-9 overall, racking up a school-record 17 conference wins during their first season as a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference. Loyola swept the league’s regular season and tournament titles and made its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2005. Kentucky ousted Loyola 3-0 despite a team-high 13 kills for McNabb, who was named All-Midwest Region by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
• Jim Shikenjanski was just a freshman at Hononegah when he started impacting varsity basketball games. Of course he was 6-foot-9.
His son Max Shinkenjanski is a tad shorter at 6-2, but was headed to The Citadel to play basketball before he had such a fantastic senior year playing quarterback at Stillwater High School that he decided to de-commit for hoops and become a preferred football walk-on at Minnesota. His dad had starred for the Gophers basketball team from 1986-90.
As a senior, Max threw for 2,294 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passes and rushing for another seven scores. He led the Ponies to their first state tournament appearance since 2006, earning 2002 East Metro football Player of the Year honors.