ROCKFORD—Rock Valley College women’s basketball possesses a strong local connection this season with players from Beloit Memorial, Hononegah and Clinton bolstering the roster.

Bre’Nazjah, a 6-foot-3 senior (BMHS) as well as 5-9 point guard Carly LaMay (Hononegah) and 5-5 guard Elli Teubert (Clinton) have helped the Golden Eagles not only start the season 5-0, but break the 100-point plateau three times. In fact, they’re averaging 103.2 for the young season.

