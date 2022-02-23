OSHKOSH, Wis.—Braeden Melton, who played volleyball at Beloit Memorial and UW-Oshkosh, is now a full-time assistant coach with the Titans women’s volleyball program.
Melton will continue to serve as the Titans’ director of volleyball operations while also assisting with recruiting, social media, middle training, opponent scouting and fundraising.
Oshkosh has compiled a 67-52 record and five straight winning seasons since 2017. The Titans have advanced to the semifinals of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament three times.
“I’m absolutely thrilled about the opportunity that has been presented to me to step into a full-time role on the coaching staff of the women’s volleyball program,” Melton said. “It’s a rewarding feeling to have the UW-Oshkosh administration believe in what I can help to provide for our student-athletes on and off the court.”
Melton played for the UW-O men’s club volleyball team and earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-O in 2017.
“UW-Oshkosh has been considered home for me since 2012 in some capacity,” Melton said, “and I’m looking forward to many more years as a Titan. We have big goals as a program and I already can’t wait to cross them off our list.”
Melton was an assistant girls volleyball coach at Waupun High School during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. In 2014, Waupun was 37-12 and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament. Melton then joined the Winneconne High School girls volleyball coaching staff for the 2015 and 2016 season, helping the Wolves win a conference title and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals in 2015.
As a player for the UW-O men’s club volleyball team, Melton earned National Collegiate Volleyball Federation All-America honors as a middle blocker in both 2015 and 2017. He helped the Titans finished second at the national tournament in 2015 and fifth in 2016 and 2017.
Melton lives in Oshkosh with his wife, Katelyn, who is a former UW-O player who twice earned honorable mention NCAA D-III All-America honors.
• FRUIN’S TEAM RED-HOT: Alec Fruin (Beloit Turner) has started 20 of Calvin College’s 26 games and has helped the Knights win 11 of their past 12 games and post a 19-7 record. This is Fruin’s first season with Calvin as a graduate student. He had an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 after previously attending Northern Michigan University.
Fruin had a team-high seven assists and six points in Calvin’s most recent 91-70 victory over Alma College on Tuesday. That win advanced the Knights to the MIAA Tournament semifinals. They will host Trine on Friday.
For the season, the 6-foot-4 Fruin is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds.
• SISTER ACT: The Courier sisters (Big Foot)—sophomore Reagan and senior Payton—are both playing for the Purdue Northwest women’s basketball team which is 8-17 this season heading into Thursday’s matchup at Northwood College in Midland, Mich. After that they begin play in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.
Reagan is the third-leading scorer on the team at 8.3 points per game. The 5-foot-9 guard scored a season-high 21 points on Feb. 19 in an 84-70 loss to Ferris State. She converted 7-of-10 field goals in that game, including 4-of-7 3-pointers.
• QUICK HITTERS: UW-Stout senior Hannah Miller (Turner) captured first place in the UW-Oshkosh Titan Challenge in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 18-feet, 6-inches. …UW-Whitewater freshman Shelvin Garrett II (Beloit Memorial) won the triple jump with a distance of 46-feet, 11.50 inches (14.31 meters) at the North Central College F. Lee Slick Invitational. Next up for the Warhawks is the WIAC Indoor Championships.