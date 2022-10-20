BDN_221021_Sean McMillan
Beloit native Sean McMillan, a senior at UW-Platteville is the WIAC Kwik Trip Defensive Player of the Week.

 ANDY McNEAL/UW-P PHOTO

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—UW-Platteville senior Sean McMillan, a Beloit Turner graduate, has been named WIAC Kwik Trip Defensive Player of the Week.

In a 21-14 victory over nationally-ranked UW-River Forest on Saturday, the Pioneers defense held the Falcons to a season low in points, plays and yards. McMillan had eight tackles, one sack and an interception.

