WHITEWATER, Wis. — Two former Beloit Memorial standouts, Shelvin Garrett II and Kobe Chandler, helped UW-Whitewater’s men’s track team finish third at the 2023 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Outdoor Championships on Saturday.

Garrett finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 15.27 meters (50-1.25). On Friday, he took fifth in the long jump with an effort of 6.95 meters (22-9.75). He also anchored the third-place 4x100 relay (41.37). He was part of 18 team points.

