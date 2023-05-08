WHITEWATER, Wis. — Two former Beloit Memorial standouts, Shelvin Garrett II and Kobe Chandler, helped UW-Whitewater’s men’s track team finish third at the 2023 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Outdoor Championships on Saturday.
Garrett finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 15.27 meters (50-1.25). On Friday, he took fifth in the long jump with an effort of 6.95 meters (22-9.75). He also anchored the third-place 4x100 relay (41.37). He was part of 18 team points.
Chandler finished third in the 400 meters (PR 47.83). He also ran a leg of the 4x400 relay, which finished fourth in 3:17.62. He was part of 11 team points.
UW-La Crosse won the men’s title with 245 points. UW-Oshkosh was second with 150 and the Warhawks third with 124.
The Warhawks will compete in last chance meets next week to prepare for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
• SPRINTERS STAR: Senior T’Aira Boyance provided the biggest highlight for Beloit College in Friday’s Loras Invitational in Dubuque, Iowa as she finished first in the 200 in 25.05 seconds.
Boyance was also fifth in the 400 (56.60) and anchored a pair of relays to second-place finishes.
The 4x100 team of Jordyn McDonald, Alayna Furch, Hannah Welte and Boyance finished runnerup in 48.29.
The 4x200 team of Candis Damste, Furch, McDonald and Boyance finished second in 3:59.76.
McDonald finished second in the 100 (12.51) and sixth in the 200 (25.68).
Welte had a busy meet. In addition to the two relays, she was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:06.66), seventh in the 100 hurdles (16.59) and seventh in the long jump (16-8.5).
Liz Kalk gave the Bucs a second in the high jump (5-4.25).
The highlight for the Beloit men’s team was a runnerup finish by Ahmasi Martin in the 200 (22.57). Nathaniel Otis was third in the 400 hurdles (55.46) and Caden Anderson was fourth in the javelin (150-2).
The Bucs got a pair of sixths in the relays. The 4x100 relay of Ajani Joseph, Alexandre Atou, Otis and Martin was sixth in 43.37 and the 4x400 relay of Atou, Otis, Martin and Brandon Joly was sixth in 3:22.51.
• ANDERSON RULES: Viterbo University senior Jalen Anderson (Hononegah) took first place in the 200-meter dash at a meet at Hamline University (Minn.) last Friday in Saint Paul, Minn. Anderson finished in 21.94 seconds.
Anderson will compete in the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Outdoor Championships on May 11 in Dickinson, ND.
Anderson, a senior, was previously named the NSAA Track Athlete of the Week after winning the 110-meter hurdles and 200 at the UW-La Crosse Phil Esten Challenge. His time of 14.56 in the 110 hurdles hit the NAIA “A” standard, automatically qualifying him for the NAIA National Championship Meet.
• PACKARD POWER: Redshirt senior Kailyn Packard helped Northern Iowa break a pair of records in closing out their regular season over the weekend. UNI broke the Missouri Valley Conference record with their 24th win on Saturday and then with Packard in the pitcher’s circle on Sunday, hiked it to 25. They also won a program record 17th straight game.
Packard (13-5) struck out the side in the first inning of a 9-1 win over Evansville. She threw 4 2-3 innings, allowing only one hit and one earned run. She didn’t walk a batter and fanned nine. For the season, Packard has posted a 2.31 ERA. In 118 1-3 innings, she has allowed 93 hits, walked 45 and struck out 140.
The Panthers (38-11, 26-1 MVC) head into the MVC Championship Tournament in Carbondale, Ill., on Thursday as the top seed.