RIPON, Wis. — After running its winning streak to 11, including its first nine Midwest Conference games, Beloit College’s baseball team finally dropped the second game of a twinbill Saturday to Ripon College.

The Buccaneers had handed Ripon a 9-5 loss on Thursday in Beloit and took the opener of Saturday’s twinbill 9-3 to take the series, but the Red Hawks won the nightcap 6-1.

