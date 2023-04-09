RIPON, Wis. — After running its winning streak to 11, including its first nine Midwest Conference games, Beloit College’s baseball team finally dropped the second game of a twinbill Saturday to Ripon College.
The Buccaneers had handed Ripon a 9-5 loss on Thursday in Beloit and took the opener of Saturday’s twinbill 9-3 to take the series, but the Red Hawks won the nightcap 6-1.
In the first game, Beloit put up four runs in the first inning and tacked on three more in the third to lead 7-0. Ripon had single runs in the fourth and sixth, but the Bucs tacked on two runs in the seventh.
Thomas Kosakowski (3-0) started for Beloit and allowed five hits and one run over four innings. Tommy Murray pitched the next four innings, allowing two hits and two runs. Joshua Stern pitched a scoreless seventh.
Connor Vogel and Evan Zenger led the Bucs’ 10-hit attack. Vogel was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Zenger was 2-for-4 with a run scored and four RBIs.
Deven Irwin and Garrison Ferone also had two hits apiece for the Bucs.
The Bucs met their match against Ripon’s Mitchell Lukasik (2-1), who scattered nine hits and held them to one run. Brock Turkington also pitched one scoreless inning.
Eamon Burke (2-2) took the loss, allowing seven hits and five runs (four earned) in five innings.
The Bucs stranded eight baserunners. Two had multiple hits. Irwin was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Matt O’Leary was 2-for-4.
• SOFTBALL: The Bucs dropped both games of Saturday’s home doubleheader against Knox College, 5-1 and 3-1 in eight innings.
In game one, Knox (6-16, 2-4 MWC) struck first with a two-run second inning. Beloit (8-14, 0-4 MWC) cut that lead in half in the fourth, but Knox added three more runs in the seventh to put the game away.
Beloit had five hits, led by Cora Aubert’s two singles. Knox recorded nine hits, with Lacey Miller going 3-for-4.
In game two, Knox scored in the second. But Beloit tied things up in the fifth on Briana Arteaga’s sac fly, which scored Jess Coppe from third base.
The two teams entered extra innings still tied . 1-1. Knox scored twice in the eighth on a double down the left field line to take a 3-1 lead. Beloit’s Kaylee Witte led off the bottom of the eighth with a single to center, but was left stranded, as Knox retired the next three batters.
Beloit finished the game with seven hits, with two apiece coming from Witte and Siddalee Meyers. Samantha Friedrichsohn (2-4) suffered the hard-luck loss, allowing just two earned runs on 10 hits in the complete game.
The Bucs dropped a twinbill to Illinois College on Friday 9-0 and 12-1 in five innings.
Beloit managed a total of five hits in the two losses — three in the opener and two in the nightcap. Stella Lutes scored the Bucs’ lone run on an RBI fielder’s choice by Briana Arteaga. Siddalee Meyers had a hit in each game. Angela Donath had the lone extra base hit with a double in the opener.
Cora Aubert took the loss in game one, allowing eight hits and six runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings. Kaylee Witte took the loss in game two, allowing four hits and 10 runs (six earned) in two innings.