BELOIT—Ordinarily when you manage to consistently hold your opponents to scores in the fifties, you’d expect to see some success.
Beloit College’s Buccaneers are still waiting.
They dropped their ninth straight game overall and slipped to 4-12 overall and 1-7 in Midwest Conference action with a 58-47 loss to Knox College at Flood Arena Saturday afternoon.
“Holding teams in the fifties is really doing the job,” Beloit head coach Josh Hinz said. “We just haven’t been able to get over the hump offensively. It’s frustrating and takes a lot of mental toughness when there are long stretches in games when the ball isn’t going in.
“You can’t use that as an excuse. You still have to try to find a way to win. If it’s not going in, find a way to hold them to 40.”
The Bucs kept looking for the hot hand all game and ended up with frostbite. They converted just 28.8 percent of all their shots (15-52) and a nearly identical percentage on 3-pointers (8-28).
“We’re getting guys near the basket, but they’re not finishing,” Hinz said. “Maybe they’re worrying more about the contact than watching the ball go through the hoop.”
Even the free-throw line was no bargain, as Beloit converted a modest 52.9 percent (9-17).
To add to their problems, Hinz said the Bucs didn’t have much battle in them until the latter stages of the game.
“We were too passive for three-quarters of the game,” he said. “The last 10 minutes or so we started moving the ball like we have the past couple games. The offense had been looking more like what we want it to look like in those games. But this was a step backward. We were just stagnant on offense much of the game.”
Knox led just 23-16 at halftime. It was 28-19 when the Bucs’ Michael Myles was upset about a non-call on his way to the basket that left him with a charging foul as well as a technical foul. Knox responded with a 12-3 run to take a 40-22 advantage with just over 8 minutes left.
Normally not an insurmountable deficit, but when you’re shooting on the down side of 30 percent, really rough.
Ryan Nixon led Beloit with 10 points off the bench. Semaj Roy added nine points and Azeez Ganiyu had nine points and nine rebounds. Jordan Rayner led Knox (3-12, 1-5) with 21 points.
Hinz said he may look deeper down the bench for a spark.
“We definitely have some guys who can shoot the ball and are working their tails off,” he said. “You have to keep looking for answers until you figure it out.”
All the Bucs have to do now is contend with prolific scoring Grinnell at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
•WOMEN’S HOOPS: KNOX 67, BELOIT 54: MWC front-running Knox (11-4, 6-0) led from the opening tip against the Bucs (6-10, 2-6).
Elizabeth Kalk paced Beloit with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals. T’Aira Boyance added 10 points and six rebounds and Addyson Ciochon chipped in nine points.
The Bucs shot 39 percent (24-62) while Knox shot 48 (26-54). The Prairie Fire were led by Catessa Duran’s 14 points.
• BOXSCORES:
KNOX MEN 58, BELOIT 47
Knox…..23 35 — 58
Beloit….16 31 — 47
KNOX (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Rayner 8-14 4-4 21, Gallery 3-8 4-5 11, Giraffe 4-7 1-1 9, Derry 1-4 2-2 4, Liabwell 0-2 2-3 2, Lockett 2-3 2-2 6, Windham 1-3, 0-0 3, Jainaiz 1-3 0-0 2, Dorich 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-46 15-17 58.
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Ganiyu 3-8 1-2 9, Rusch 2-5 2-5 7, Myles 1-6 0-0 3, Scuefield 0-1 1-2 1, Jenny 0-5 0-0 0, Nixon 4-5 2-2 10, Roy 2-10 3-5 9, Lottig 2-5 0-1 6, Friedrich 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 15-52 9-17 47.
3-pointers: KC 3-11 (Rayner 1-3, Gallery 1-1, Giraffe 0-2, Derry 0-1, Liebwell 0-1, Windham 1-2, Jainaiz 0-1), BC 8-28 (Ganiyu 2-4, Rusch 1-4, Myles 1-2, Jenny 0-4, Roy 2-5, Lottig 2-5, Anderson 0-3, Friedrich 0-1). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: KC 20, BC 15.
KNOX WOMEN 67, BELOIT 54
Knox…18 17 22 10 — 67
Beloit...12 9 21 12 — 54
KNOX (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Duran 6-9 2-3 14, Dacio 5-13 2-2 13, Elstone 5-8 2-2 12, Herndon 4-8 0-0 8, Vinluan 3-6 0-0 6, Rocha 2-3 2-2 6, Alvarez 0-1 4-4 4, Carpenter 1-5 2-3 4, Callahan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-54 14-16 67.
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Kalk 7-18 2-2 16, Boyance 5-9 0-0 10, Ciochon 4-7 1-4 9, Welte 2-14 1-2 5, Young 1-3 1-2 3, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, McNair 1-1 0-0 3, Bayo 1-2 0-0 2, Ross 1-2 0-0 2, Estrada 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-62 5-10 54.
3-pointers: KC 1-13 (Dacio 1-7, Duran 0-1, Alvarez 0-1, Carpenter 0-4), BC 1-17 (Kalk 0-6, Ciochon 0-1, Welte 0-8, McNair 1-1, Estrada 0-1). Fouled out: Welte. Total fouls: KC 13, 20.