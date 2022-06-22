LANSING, Mich.—After allowing 10 runs on Tuesday, the Beloit Sky Carp’s pitching rebounded in dominant fashion as it shut out the Lansing Lugnuts 1-0 Wednesday afternoon to even up the series at 1-1.
The only run of the game scored on leadoff batter Cody Morissette’s home run on the fourth pitch of the ballgame.
Sky Carp starter M.D. Johnson, who has a 2.95 ERA in 11 starts this season, only allowed three hits and struck out seven in six scoreless innings.
In the third inning Denzel Clarke singled, Drew Swift reached on a fielding error by Johnson and Lawrence Butler singled to load the bases with one out, but Johnson got out of the jam by getting Jack Winkler to hit into a double play.
Beloit’s Robinson Martinez and Sean Reynolds pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth inning in relief. Justin Evans allowed a two-out double in the ninth, but got Gabriel Maciel to pop out to third to strand the tying-run at second, recording his second save of the season and sealing the win for Beloit.
Morissette’s solo home run, his 12th homer this season, went to right center field. It was the only sign of life from either offense for the rest of the game as Lugnuts’ starter Stevie Emanuels pitched 5 2-3 innings, allowing five hits and the one earned run. Reliever Kumar Nambiar pitched 2 1-3 innings, only allowing one hit, and Trayson Kubo pitched a one-hit ninth inning.
Beloit improves to 30-34 on the season, and it has won five of its last seven games.
The Sky Carp continue their series in Lansing against the Lugnuts Thursday at 6:05 p.m.