ROCKTON—Bill Heller capped off his football coaching career at Hononegah in style Monday night with a 28-6 victory over Belvidere.
His freshman team this fall went 8-0, including a memorable 74-0 slaughter of rival Rockford Boylan.
Not that Heller is counting. Keeping track of wins and losses has never been his thing. He has coached at all three levels at Hononegah in his 34 years at the school, including the past seven with the freshmen and past two as head coach.
And he has no idea what his overall record is.
“I have no clue,” he said. “That was never important to me. I never cared about that stuff, but we’ve always had good teams. I only remember one year at the freshmen level when we were 3-6 and I moved up to the sophomore level with that group and we were 3-6 again. Those are the only losing records I can recall. They were great kids, but just not that talented.”
That certainly wasn’t the case this year. His team outscored opponents 414-42, averaging 51.75 points per game.
“This was one of the most athletic teams I’ve ever coached,” he said. “We dominated so much that in games my job was just to make sure everyone got playing time. I had fourth-string slots running jets for touchdowns and third-strong defensive backs picking off passes and returning them for touchdowns against Boylan. It got carried away and not because we were trying to run the score up.
“We just gave everyone the opportunity to play and they did what they were expected to do. I know how important it is for kids to get playing time. I’ve been on the other part of that as a parent. My son played soccer and for two years didn’t play a minute, but I went to every single game.”
This year’s team was so special, Heller said practices were more difficult than the actual games.
“We made practice as hard as we could to challenge them,” he said. “The last couple of weeks have been really nice because we were into a routine. The first month of football is horrible for me. Some of them don’t know how to put their pads on. Every day 10 of them have lost something. It’s like playing dad to a bunch of 3-year-olds. By the end of the season, the maturing process has taken over. That’s when they learn things that they can use outside of football in life.”
Heller said the football program is fortunate on several fronts.
“Hononegah is lucky because of the youth feeder programs we have so we’re not teaching them basic football,” he said. “They’ve been playing it probably for four years. A lot of schools don’t have that. We’re more about teaching them the culture of our football program and the expectations. That’s a big part of it.
“We’re also lucky for the parental support we get in this community,” he said. “That’s the backbone of everything. They make things go so much better.”
Heller also attends the varsity games and isn’t just an observer.
“On Fridays I soak it all in and if I see something I let them know, but I’m not going to step on another coach’s toes,” he said. “I do see what individual players are doing and I will definitely get involved there. Some of them need a lot of coaching and some of them just need some cheering on.”
Current interim head coach Marc LaMay says Heller will be missed.
“Since Coach Zim (head coach Brian Zimmerman) has been down, Coach Heller has been invaluable,” LaMay said. “He has helped out with all his experience. He’s a good-natured guy, but he’s tough on his kids and he expects a lot out of them. He holds them to a high standard. He has been great to work with.”
Former longtime defensive coordinator Tom Polaski agrees.
“He’s very intelligent with a lot of football savvy,” Polaski says. “He can make key adjustments during games. He’s also a stickler for teaching technique. He wins because of how he coaches.”
Heller prepped at Plano High School and played football at Augustana before coming to Hononegah in 1989. He has taught U.S. History, Geography, American Studies, News Analysis, World History, Government and Latin American and Asian Studies. In addition to football, Heller has coached wrestling (1989-94), track (1989-98) and bass fishing (2018-23).
He is retiring as both a teacher and coach after this school year.
“I’m not going to retire from life,” Heller said with a chuckle. “I’m just not going to be working full-time anymore. I’ll keep busy. I have been doing this a long time. A lot of the kids I’m coaching now, I coached their dads 20 years ago. So that’s been fun.”
He’s not willing to say his days as a football coach are completely over either.
“You never say never,” he said.