Clinton's Roger Kopp has hole-in-one at Krueger Haskell Golf Course By Daily News staff Jim Franz Oct 19, 2022 BELOIT—Roger Kopp of Clinton recently collected a hole-in-one at Krueger Haskell Golf Course.Kopp aced the 126-yard hole No. 11 with an 8-iron.Witnessing the event were Roy Kopplin, Ron Wolf, Gary Piper and Randy Cecil.