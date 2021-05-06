CLINTON—Quinn McCabe is in the best shape of his life, and was all set to run the biggest race of his life.
Then, along came COVID.
Not for McCabe, personally. In fact, he’s still not sure who had it. But it was someone in one of his classes at Clinton, and it’s keeping him out of Saturday’s WIAA State Cross Country Meet, to be held at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
McCabe, a sophomore, learned of his fate late Tuesday afternoon. He knew something was afoot when the school nurse came in and broke out the measuring stick to determine who might have been within six feet of the afflicted teen.
When the call came in the final hour of school, McCabe trudged to the main office with a sinking feeling in his chest.
He sat down with AD Tyree Gamble, who gave him the bad news, in two parts. First, he was determined to be a close contact of the student with COVID.
Second, the WIAA has a minimum 14-day quarantine rule before participating in a state-sanctioned event. Given that the event was just five days away, McCabe knew that his dream of running at state would have to be put on pause until the late fall, when the normally scheduled run in Wisconsin Rapids is set to take place.
Adding insult to his non-injury was the fact that the race was to be held 20 minutes from his home, on one of the fastest courses in the state. A forecast of 60 degrees and little wind had dazzling times dancing in his head.
McCabe stewed for a few hours, ran 10.3 miles by his lonesome, then realized there was really nothing he could do, or could have done to prevent this.
He had weathered the storm of a missing fall season and a shortened spring season that began with no culminating event on the books.
In his mind, this wasn’t a dream canceled, only one that was put off for a few months.
McCabe drove the six-plus hours to a cabin near Marquette, Michigan Thursday afternoon. After all, there was no reason to stick around Clinton.
The date Oct. 30, 2021 crossed his mind a few times on the ride. That’s the day of the next state championships, the one that shouldn’t be impacted by a global pandemic.
All he needs to do between now and then is average around 40 miles per week, fastidiously record every run and keep his eyes on the prize: The start line in Wisconsin Rapids.