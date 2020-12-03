CLINTON—For the first time since early March, the Clinton Cougars will again compete.
The Clinton School Board announced Wednesday evening the school’s athletic programs would participate in the winter sports season, albeit with a late start.
Boys basketball and wrestling will begin tryouts Monday, while the girls basketball program got their start Thursday afternoon.
Like Beloit Turner, Clinton is rolling out a varsity-only format, with a roster cap of 12 players. There will be JV teams, but they will practice only and not compete in games.
Clinton athletic director Tyree Gamble was grateful for the board’s decision.
“I was excited that the kids were given the chance to practice and play,” Gamble said. “The kids at the lower levels will be able to practice and still build those bonds that can last a lifetime, and the varsity kids will be able to compete as normally as possible.”
Gamble said the reason for the decision to field varsity only competitive teams was to best align themselves with the COVID-19 guidelines as set forth by Rock County.
“We wanted to do this as safely as we could,” Gamble said. “And when you look at bussing and things like that, setting a roster limit of 12 and not having the JV levels travel was the best way to do that.”
Although Clinton’s schedules are set, Gamble is still faced with certain challenges.
“We want every athlete to have the chance to make the varsity roster,” Gamble said. “In order to do that for a tryout and still comply with the guidelines, we will have to conduct the tryouts in phases. For wrestling, we don’t anticipate that being an issue with the numbers we expect to come out.”
The Clinton girls, led by senior Olivia Roehl, junior Ellie Teubert and sophomore Jayden Nortier, are expected to be a solid team with an upside of contending near the top of the Rock Valley Conference.
Clinton boys coach Scott Gestrich doesn’t have the same expectations. Gestrich, entering his third season, has seen his team win just one game in the first two years. While there is some talent coming down the line, Gestrich’s charge continues to be building up the program, which makes the varsity-only designation a severe challenge.
“First of all, it’s a great opportunity for the kids to do something they wanted to do,” Gestrich said. “Unfortunately, we aren’t going to be able to compete at all levels. The kids who won’t make varsity but who do love the game will still show up every day. But I certainly think there’s going to be a bit of a downturn when it comes to kids coming out at lower levels. But we’re going to go out there and make the best of the situation.”
Gestrich said roster construction is going to be a significant challenge.
“It’s extremely tough, choosing just 12 kids,” Gestrich said. “This is something I wish I didn’t have to navigate around, but this is such a strange year in so many ways. A couple of years ago, we put in our Cougars CARE motto, and that acronym stands for commitment, attitude, respect and effort. I sent out an email that asked the returning kids to reflect on where they’ve been on those things in the last year. When tryouts roll around Monday, I’m going to be looking at kids who play with the right attitude and guys who play as hard as they can. It’s going to be interesting, that’s for sure.”