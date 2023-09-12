Clinton juniors Reagan Flickinger (146) and Dylan Yurs (154) keep close as they compete on Tuesday night.
Clinton runners Paige Damman (136) and Ava Mueller (141) lead the pack as they take off on Tuesday night.
Beloit Memorial's Aidan Greenlee, left, overtakes Clinton's Oliver Melson as the two enter the homestretch on Tuesday night.
CLINTON—As Clinton cross country runners Dylan Yurs and Reagan Flickinger neared the finish line side-by-side, the two held out their palms and placed their fist on top of it.
A game of rock-paper-scissors was to decide who would take first place in the boys varsity race at a meet held at Clinton High School on a cool Tuesday evening.
