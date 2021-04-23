BELOIT — The smiles were a mile wide, spanning the Clinton sideline following Friday night's 30-7 victory over rival Turner.
There was, to be sure, a lot to smile about. The Cougars had just put up their first victory of the season in the final game of the spring, and in convincing fashion to mark their 11th straight win over Turner.
"It just feels great to finish it like this," Clinton quarterback Chris Spears said. "We worked so hard, especially in the off-season, so to be able to pay it off like this, it's awesome."
The Cougars didn't waste any time establishing control Friday night, forcing a three-and-out in the game's opening possession before driving 70 yards in eight plays, capped by a 38-yard touchdown run by Mason Hesebeck.
On the ensuing possession, the Cougars' made perhaps the game's biggest individual play, stopping the Trojans on a fourth-and-goal from the five-yard line.
"Anytime you can get a stop on fourth down, it's big," Clinton coach Jacob Standiford said. "When you get a stop and fourth and goal, that's even bigger. They could've taken the lead at that point, so it was a big play."
The Trojans were able to get a stop, but made a critical error on the Cougars' punt. The bouncing ball hit a Turner player, and was recovered by Clinton on its own 36-yard line.
The Cougars took full advantage of the break, methodically driving the ball the remaining 64 yards, capped by a four-yard run by Spears on third and goal, with the two-point conversion making it 14-0.
The next two possessions essentially sealed the game for Clinton, with the Trojans giving up the ball without a first down and the Cougars playing smashmouth football for 74 yards, capped by a Hesebeck four-yard run.
Noah Mieses played a significant role in the final score of the half. Mieses picked off an errant Connor Hughes pass and returned it to the Turner 23 with under a minute to play.
Spears then hit a completely uncovered Gordie Radloff for 22 yards to the one. Mieses did the honors, plunging in from three feet out to make it 30-0 at the break.
The Trojans avoided invoking the running clock in the second half with a Danny Burrows touchdown run, accounting for the 30-7 final score.
"You've just got to give Clinton a lot of credit tonight," Turner coach Derek Diehl said. "They were bigger, faster and stronger than us at points tonight, and they were the better team."
Standiford said the win over Turner was a nice way to finish the season, but there was a part of him that would've loved to continue.
"They really saw the work they put in start to pay off," Standiford said. "I thought we played better against Lodi, played really well and almost beat Edgerton, then did what we did tonight. It's a shame this season was only five weeks long, because I think we would've continued to improve."
Spears, a senior, said he thought the season was important for the program.
"We've talked all year about, as seniors, laying a foundation for the future of the program," Spears said. "I think, especially when you see what we did the last two weeks, we've done that."
Friday's boxscore
Clinton 6 24 0 0 --30
Turner 0 0 7 0 --7
Scoring Summary
CL: Hesebeck, 38 run (run failed)
CL: Spears, 4 run (run good)
CL: Hesebeck, 1 run (run good)
CL: Mieses, 1 run (run good)
BT: Burrows, 1 run (Neupert kick)
Team stats: Total yards: CL 385, BT 214; Rushing yards: CL 55-371, BT 31-118. Passing yards: CL 22, BT 96. Punting: BT 2-35.5; CL 3-24.3.
Individual leaders: Rushing: CL: Spears 20-84, Hesebeck 19-182; BT, Combs 12-35, Crall 26-61. Receiving: CL, Radloff 1-22; BT Combs 3-41, Sutherland 2-46. Passing: Spears 2-1-0, 22 yards. BT: Burrows 8-4-0, 48 yards. Hughes 13-4-1, 54 yards.