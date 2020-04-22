Clinton's big three are taking their talents to downtown Beloit.
Liz Kalk, Hannah Welte and Addy Ciochon, stalwarts for the Cougars for much of their prep careers, made the decision together to attend Beloit College and try to turn around the Bucs' women's basketball program.
When they arrive on campus, they'll notice a familiar face: Senior Kelly Loudon, who played with Kalk during London's senior season at Clinton, when Kalk was just a pup.
Loudon led the Bucs in scoring at 13.3 points per game, and she'll be getting some much-needed reinforcements. Beloit lost its final eight games of the season and finished the year with a 3-20 mark.
That didn't deter the Clinton trio, who believes they can play a big role in the program's turnaround.
"We all went to a game early in the season," Welte said. "And even though they struggled, you could tell they were out there competing. We talked about how amazing it would be to help turn the program around. We're going to come in with great chemistry having played so long together, and I know we can make a positive impact on the program."
The trio began playing together in fourth grade. Even when they ventured outside Clinton, they stuck together, playing for the Rockford Wildcats AAU program, all while looking ahead to playing in the big stage at the high school varsity level.
"I remember going to the varsity games when we were in middle school," Ciochon said. "We all told each other that was going to bus out there soon."
Indeed it was soon. Kalk was an immediate starter on the varsity squad. By the time they were sophomores, Welte and Ciochon were starters, too. And so it went for the next three years, as Addy's mother Kim took over as coach of the varsity team.
Clinton steadily improved until their senior season, when they earned a top seed in the WIAA Division 3 tournament. Their childhood dreams of making a run to the state tournament were dashed in cruel fashion when Beloit Turner's Jenn Njoo nailed a last-second 3-pointer to win the regional crown.
Huddled together in the hallway after the game, tears streaming down their faces, Beloit College never looked better.
"Hannah just looked up and said 'There's no way it can end like this for us,'" Kalk said. "We've got to play together at Beloit College."
The plan came to fruition, as Kalk, who began receiving college interest in her freshman season, turned down UW-Parkside's scholarship offer, among others, to become a Buc.
"I had some different options, but I really wanted to go someplace that was close to home, and somewhere I could play right away," Kalk said. "Nothing against a Division II school, but I didn't want to go someplace where I'd sit the bench for two years and then get some time as a junior. And the chance to keep playing with Addy and Hannah was a huge factor."
Welte, who will also run track for Beloit, resisted overtures from the University of Dubuque to stay close to home.
Ciochon will continue a legacy started by her mother, who was inducted into the school's Hall of Honor after scoring over 1,200 points in her collegiate career as Kim Huisheere.
"If you would have told me a year ago that I'd be going to Beloit College, I probably wouldn't have believed you," Ciochon said. "They weren't really a school I was considering because it was so close to home. But once we all talked about it, and now that it's a reality, I'm really excited to get started."
