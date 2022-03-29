CLINTON—The Clinton softball team was a factor for the first time in many years in 2021.
Cougars head coach Ross Reincke is hoping a mix of young and experienced talent can keep them that way this season.
“I absolutely have confidence that we can continue to have success,” Reincke said. “We’re getting to the point now with the classes we have coming in that we can have sustained success. We had six to eight freshman girls that played travel ball, and when you combine that with the four seniors we have and the two sophomores that played last year as freshmen, that’s a pretty good start.”
The Cougars finished last season fifth in the Rock Valley Conference with a solid 9-9 record. That was with all-conference pitcher Felicia Teubert in the circle.
This year, they will turn to freshman Ashley Theisen to handle the chore.
“Ashley is a really solid pitcher and a really smart girl,” Reincke said. “She’s had a lot of training and a lot of experience playing travel ball, and I think she’s going to do a nice job for us.”
The Cougars could form an all-freshman battery on most days, with Addy Mueller stepping in behind the plate. At third base, returning second-team all-league selection Paige Hendricks will be a strength.
“Paige had a really good travel season,” Reincke said. “She’s killing the ball and you can tell she’s ready to roll this season. She’s a phenomenal athlete who was second-team all-conference last year, and she’s shown to be a great leader this spring. She, along with McKenna Knueppel have really been vocal and leading the girls through practice.”
Karlee Morris could do some catching, but will handle the first base duties for the time being. The Cougars got a shot in the arm when Elli Teubert, a second-team selection last season, returned to the squad after a brief dalliance with the track team.
“Elli’s going to be huge for us,” Reincke said. “In my mind, she’s an all-conference outfielder, one of the better leadoff hitters in the conference, and just a fantastic softball player.”
Backing up Theisen in the circle will be a pair of freshmen: Neveah Garcia and Vada Matts. Haley Atkinson will compete for a spot in the outfield, with Knueppel rotating between center and left field.
Shortstop Allie Bell is another terrific player, having earned All-RVC honorable mention last year as a freshman.
“We’ve got some girls that have been won a lot of games that are seniors now,” Reincke said. “Especially compared to what the program had won in the past. And we’ve got a number of players on our JV team that we believe will be ready to roll next season.”
Reincke said he has high expectations for his team.
“My thought is that we can finish in the top third of the conference,” Reincke said. “Jefferson and Brodhead are going to be super tough at the top. Turner has a really solid pitcher. But I think we can compete in that top third.”
The Cougars were set to begin their season Tuesday against Brodhead, but the game was postponed. They are scheduled to play Big Foot Thursday before traveling to North Boone for a doubleheader Saturday.