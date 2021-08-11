CLINTON, Wis.—There’s a brand new coach, a brand new confidence and a brand new attitude in Clinton this summer.
The Cougars, long-time members of the Rock Valley Conference, will now compete in the Eastern Suburban Conference, where they will match up with previously unfamiliar foes like Cambridge, Dodgeland, Markesan, Marshall, Pardeeville and Waterloo.
One team they do have some history with: Palmyra-Eagle, who bolted for the Trailways Conference along with Parkview following the 2015 season.
“It’s definitely going to be a little strange,” Clinton quarterback Peyton Bingham said. “Going to different fields and playing all different schools. Traveling an hour or so to some games, that’s different, too. But overall I think it’s going to be a good thing for us.”
It certainly will be more equitable in terms of enrollment. The Cougars were the smallest team by enrollment in the Rock Valley Conference, sometimes competing against schools with twice the enrollment.
The Cougars’ new boss is Darin Wecker, formerly the head coach at Belvidere High School. Wecker wasn’t hired until July, which didn’t do wonders in terms of his preparation for the year.
Now that he’s in Clinton, Wecker likes what he sees.
“This is a group of kids that really enjoy being out here,” Wecker said. “They work hard, and they do things without having to be told twice, and that’s really encouraging. it’s impossible for me to know how we stack up against our opposition, but they love football and they love each other, and that makes me feel good.”
Wecker said the offense should have no shortage of weapons.
“I think Peyton Bingham’s going to do a great job at quarterback,” Wecker said. “He got a lot of experience last year and looks really good. Abel Espinoza is going to be one of our backs and he’s a beast. Andrew Marchillo is going to be a playmaker for us, and Grant Koehl is a stud, too.”
Wecker also believes the big boys up front will be ready to compete.
“That’s where we’re spending a lot of our time this camp,” Wecker said. “And I feel like that’s going to be a very reliable group.”
Wecker said the team will operate out of a spread formation and will look similar to offenses of Cougar past.
On the defensive side, Wecker said, “I see a lot of playmakers on the field and a lot of kids flying to the ball. These kids are able to recognize what they see and fly downhill and make plays.”
Linebacker Dorian Gray believes the team will be ready when they travel to face New Glarus/Monticello next Friday.
“The vibe at practice has been really positive,” Gray said. “We’ve got 12 seniors this year, and we’re doing the best we can to lead them and make sure they know what to bring to practice. We all bring a good amount of juice to practice every day.”
Gray said that after the Cougars struggled to a 1-5 alternate spring season under Jacob Standiford, the mental side is just as critical as the physical side.
“We have a very big freshman class this year,” Gray said. “Having the older guys get that knowledge and making sure the freshman know the right way to do things, that’s going to help the culture out a lot for years after we’re gone.”