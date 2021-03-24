CLINTON, Wis.—Clinton coach Jacob Standiford is on a mission this spring.
A mission to find more points.
The Cougars were shut out five times in 2019’s 1-8 season, and Standiford knows that in order for his squad to be competitive, it’s going to be imperative to put points on the board in the early spring football season.
Standiford is relying on experience to help solve the issue.
“Unfortunately we didn’t have a lot of seniors on last year’s roster,” Standiford said. “This year, we have a really good group of 12 seniors. That leadership and experience can got a long way on both sides of the ball.”
Clinton will have a new quarterback after Jack Henschler graduated, and Standiford said sophomore Peyton Bingham will fit the bill in week one, with DJ Vernon contributing as the season continues.
“Peyton and DJ were splitting snaps, but DJ went down with a knee injury,” Standiford said. “It doesn’t look serious, so we’re hoping he can come back soon. Peyton can definitely throw the football, and DJ is a little better athlete and can do some different things in the run game. I think either of them would function very well in our offense. I really like what I’ve seen from Peyton, and he’ll start Friday night.”
Returning is the Cougars’ second-leading rusher, Mason Hesebeck, who totaled nearly 500 yards last season. He will be joined in the backfield by Noah Mieses, who played wide receiver for the run-heavy Cougars last year.
“Noah is an explosive athlete,” Standiford said. “We want to be able to get the ball in his hands as much as we can, and he’s doing a great job with his new role.”
Defensively, Clinton will be anchored by defensive lineman Kevin Aceves, who was a second-team all- Rock Valley Conference selection last season on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Hesebeck was also a second-team selection as a linebacker, while secondary members Noah Mieses and Chris Spears both return after honorable mention status, as was linebacker Caleb Bauer.
“We are further long on the defensive side than the offensive side,” Standiford said. “We have a new defensive coordinator (former Belvidere assistant Brian Lee) and he’s been around the kids since last summer. He’s built a great relationship with the players. They have a clear understanding of what they are supposed to do, and so far we are playing faster and not thinking as much.”
The overall depth of the team should be improved as well.
“We have 30 kids that are exclusively playing varsity football,” Standiford said. “In the past, we’ve had to utilize JV players to put together a scout team, and we don’t have to do that this year, which is nice.”
The Cougars will open play Friday night at Big Foot and play a unique schedule that includes just one “true” home game.
After the opener, Clinton will play Columbus Thursday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at Big Foot. They will play at Lodi and Turner as well, leaving Edgerton to be their lone true opponent in a game played in Clinton.