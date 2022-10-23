KENOSHA, Wis. — A familiar course yielded familiar results for a group of local cross country runners Saturday afternoon.
With temperatures in the low-70's and the idyllic setting of UW-Parkside, there was a whole lot of repeating going on: The Clinton boys cross country team will head back to the WIAA Division 2 state meet, while the same two girls, Clinton's Paige Damman and Turner's Lydia Seifarth, qualified for the field as individuals.
The Clinton boys were led by senior Quinn McCabe and a quartet of sophomores. McCabe ran an 18:07, good for eighth place overall. The Cougars advanced exactly the way they've had success all season: On the strength of their depth.
The sophomore squadron was headed by Dylan Yurs (12th place, 18:18), who was followed in short order by Reagan Flickinger (13th, 18:30) and Oliver Melson (14th, 18:34). Rounding out the Cougar five was Nathan Shallenberger, who placed 22nd with a 19:14.
Of particular note were the performances of Yurs and Shallenberger, who played a large role in the Cougars' qualifying for state by a margin of 21 points over third-place Watertown Luther Prep.
"Those guys deserve mention just as much as anyone on the team," Clinton coach Brian Le Feber said. "They have worked so hard all season. And with Reagan, Dylan and Oliver, it really doesn't even matter the placing between them. They just want each other to do well, and they did that again today."
Lakeside Lutheran, one of the state's top teams, easily captured first place with 33 points, while Lakeside's Cameron Weiland took first place with a 16:47.
After being a surprise entry into the state field following a phenomenal sectional race last year, there were no surprises that Damman is heading back to Wisconsin Rapids.
A steady, consistent runner all season, Damman again played the part, easily qualifying with a third-place and time of 20:21.
"It's almost like just qualifying for state wasn't enough for her," Le Feber said. "She wanted to leave absolutely no doubt, and she did that. At conference, we were thinking top three would be great. She won it. Here, we thought top five would be great, and she finished third. She's been so reliable all season long."
Damman said she wasn't focused on the opposition.
"Coming into today, I just wanted to run my race, because I knew I'd push myself to the limit," Damman said. "I wasn't going to break down my splits or anything like that, I just wanted to go and finish."
Seifarth managed to recover from an early-season injury, improve progressively throughout the season and was outstanding on Saturday's altered course, which the runners found more difficult than last year's track.
The Turner senior placed sixth overall with a time of 20:51.
"Last year coming into sectionals, I knew I was going to qualify almost no matter what," Seifarth said. "This year, I was definitely on the fence. I was a nervous wreck coming in today, but I just told myself I had to get out strong. My mom told me that usually in this race, where you are at a mile and a half is where you're going to be.
"So I gave it my all at the start, and dug deep and ran the hardest race I could run. I wanted to prove it to myself that even though I can start a season injured, I can still get my goals."
Seifarth, Damman and the Cougar boys will race Saturday afternoon at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, with the girls race slated for 12:40 and the boys scheduled for 2:35.