KENOSHA, Wis. — A familiar course yielded familiar results for a group of local cross country runners Saturday afternoon. 

With temperatures in the low-70's and the idyllic setting of UW-Parkside, there was a whole lot of repeating going on: The Clinton boys cross country team will head back to the WIAA Division 2 state meet, while the same two girls, Clinton's Paige Damman and Turner's Lydia Seifarth, qualified for the field as individuals. 

