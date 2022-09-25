BDN_220926_CLINTONFB

Quarterback Peyton Bingham, right, makes his way downfield during the Cougars’ loss to Markesan on Friday night in Clinton.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

CLINTON—The Clinton football team has gotten used to watching all-star quarterback Peyton Bingham run all over opposing defenses.

On Friday night, the Cougars got a taste of their own medicine as Markesan quarterback Ryan Mast shredded Clinton’s defense for 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the undefeated No. 7 Hornets’ 38-14 victory.

