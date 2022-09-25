CLINTON—The Clinton football team has gotten used to watching all-star quarterback Peyton Bingham run all over opposing defenses.
On Friday night, the Cougars got a taste of their own medicine as Markesan quarterback Ryan Mast shredded Clinton’s defense for 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the undefeated No. 7 Hornets’ 38-14 victory.
“We knew they had a good run game going in,” head coach Darin Wecker said. “We knew that their quarterback was going to keep the ball and run it. And they just blocked us up pretty good and were able to get the yards that they needed. They busted off some big ones.”
Bingham looked like his usual stellar self early on, busting off several large runs to move the Cougars down the field before plowing into the end zone from three yards out and to give them a 6-0 lead.
But Markesan largely contained Bingham, who came into this week averaging nearly 140 yards per game, for the rest of the night, limiting him to 92 yards and two touchdowns.
“Every team’s game plan is to stop Bingham,” Wecker said. “We know we have the best football player in the conference, and we give him the ball a lot. We did a good job of scheming up some stuff to give him some good carries, but they’re a really good team and got to him a few times for sure.”
Bingham’s longest run of the night went for 14 yards, and the Hornets stuffed him on a fourth and goal early in the second quarter that denied Clinton a chance at regaining the lead.
“They are very well coached,” Bingham said. “Their outside linebackers are really good, and that stopped our run game.”
Markesan drove down the field after Bingham’s touchdown, continuously running past Clinton defenders and scoring on a one-yard touchdown from Mast.
After the Cougars turned the ball over on downs at the goal line, Micah Kracht blasted off for a 73-yard touchdown run, and the Hornets, who went for two after every score while only failing to convert once, went up 16-6.
“We did a really good job scheming up our defense,” Wecker said. “At the end of the day, they just did a much better job of executing their scheme. They have a really talented run game with a lot of really good football players.”
Kracht finished with 133 rushing yards as Markesan finished with 352 yards on the ground.
Mast had two huge rushing scores in the second half, runs of 53 and 75 respectively, to put the Hornets up 38-6 in the fourth quarter.
Clinton showed signs of improvement in the fourth quarter as Bingham had several nice throws to move the chains. Sawyer Weisensel, who finished with two catches for 46 yards, had two great grabs to help the Cougars move into the red zone.
“We went back to our old formations,” Bingham said. “And we started running the ball down their throats. Eventually, we found our pass game and that was working very well towards the end.”
Bingham ran the ball into the end zone from five yards out and followed it up with a 2-pt conversion run for the final points of the night.
Running back DJ Vernon had a good performance despite the Hornets’ stout defense, running for 93 yards on 18 carries.
“DJ is super good,” Bingham said. “His mentality is so great in practice, and he goes 100 percent all the time. He’s got some speed on him, but he’s been hitting the weight room too.”
The Cougars are now 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the Eastern Suburban Conference.
“We know that we have a very talented team,” Wecker said. “And we know that we can still set out to accomplish our goals. The task at hand is to remain focused on playoffs, and to make sure that we still show up every day and do our business.”
• BOXSCORE:
Markesan 38, Clinton 14
Clinton—Bingham, 3, run (kick missed)
Markesan—R. Mast, 1, run (Stoll 2-pt run)
Markesan—Kracht, 73, run (Mast 2-pt run)
Markesan—T. Mast, 19, pass from R. Mast (Kracht 2-pt pass from R. Mast)
Markesan—Mast, 53, run (Stoll 2-pt run)
Markesan—Mast, 75, run (2-pt attempt failed)
Clinton—Bingham, 5, run (Bingham 2-pt run)
TEAM STATS—First downs: Mark 17, Clin 19. Rushing: Mark 32-352, Clin 50-187. Passing: Mark 19, Clin 53. Passes: Mark 4-1-0, Clin 12-5-1. Fumbles: Mark 0-0, Clin 1-0. Punts: Mark 1-28.0, Clin 1-25. Penalties: Mark 4-35, Clin 2-10.
INDIVIDUAL STATS—Rushing: Mark, Mast 10-153, Kracht 12-133, Osterhaus 4-44. Clin, Bingham 25-92, Vernon 18-93. Passing: Mark, Mast 4-1-0, 19. Clin, Bingham 12-5-1, 58. Receiving: Mast, T. Mast 1-19. Clin, Weisensel 2-46.