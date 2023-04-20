CLINTON—This Cougar is becoming a Spartan.
Clinton senior Peyton Bingham recently announced via Twitter that he will be continuing his athletic and academic career at the NCAA Division III University of Dubuque.
The three-sport athlete made the 2023 Beloit Daily News All-Area First Team for his work as a guard on the basketball team, and he is also an important member of the track and field team.
But it is Bingham’s work as a dual-threat quarterback that might be his most impressive performance, and it is the sport of choice he will be playing at the collegiate level in Iowa.
“It’s great to have an opportunity to play at the next level,” Bingham said. “The coaching staff was very nice and the campus is super nice. I met some of the players and they greeted me very well.”
Bingham completed 57-of-99 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns and also ran 243 times for 1,438 yards and 26 scores in his senior season.
That resume earned him co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Eastern Suburban Conference, and he received a spot on the Beloit Daily News’ at-large category on the All-Area Team.
Head coach Darin Wecker said the number one trait that makes Bingham such a threat on the field: his toughness.
“That’s what allowed Peyton the opportunity to be so successful,” he continued. “One thing that stands out to a lot of the coaches is his ability to never back down. He’s also got a great arm and is savvy. He does a really good job with the playbook and learning the things that you need to learn in order for your team to be successful.”
Bingham said the plan is to stick with the QB position, but he isn’t opposed to doing what needs to be done to help Dubuque be successful.
“Hopefully I can stay a quarterback,” he said. “And if things don’t happen how I like, then I can switch positions; wherever they want me to be at.”
Wecker said that it is Bingham’s discipline off the field that will make him a great college athlete.
“The thing that will help Peyton is his ability to not be distracted by some of the outside things,” he added. “He’s really focused, and he puts time into something if he’s going to do it.”
The Spartans play in the American Rivers Conference, which consists of eight Iowa schools and Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Dubuque went 6-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play as they finished in a tie for second place last season.
“The visit was really nice,” Bingham said. “They have top notch facilities, and the offensive coordinator (Miles Hookstead) kept reaching out to me and checking on how I was doing. He was very welcoming.”
There is no denying the impact Bingham helped bring to Clinton athletics. He led the football team to its first postseason appearance since 2017 and was a key part of a basketball squad that won its first playoff game since 2016.
“My time in Clinton has been something else,” Bingham said. “All of my friends and my parents pushed me to be better. They got me into the weight room, which led me to playing college football. It’s been great”