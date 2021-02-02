CLINTON, Wis.—Badly in need of an energy boost, the Clinton Cougars turned to an unfamiliar weapon: The full-court press.
The Cougars, who were rather listless in a first-half that saw them trailing the visiting Vikings 31-27 at the break, employed the press to great success in what turned into a 62-54 victory.
Clinton’s press led to some Parkview turnovers, but moreover gave the club the energy the needed.
“Normally I wait until we reach the locker room to talk to the girls,” Clinton coach Kim Ciochon said. “But tonight I told them as they were walking in that they needed to find some energy in there. We’ve been really reluctant to press this year for a couple of reasons: The first is that we ware playing with masks and players get winded more easily, and the second is that we’ve been in foul trouble in a lot of games.
“Tonight, we weren’t in foul trouble, and it ended up working to our benefit.”
The game’s key stretch came early in the second half. Trailing 38-37, Clinton embarked on a 10-0 run to turn the game upside down. Parkview wouldn’t get closer than six points the rest of the way.
The Cougars were once again led by the duo of senior Olivia Roehl and sophomore Jayden Nortier, who took turns carrying the scoring load.
Roehl was the Cougars’ highlight in the first half, scoring 14 of her 22 points. Nortier scored the Cougars’ first eight points of the second half and poured in 15 of her 20 points in the second half.
Junior Ellie Teubert was also solid, scoring 12 points.
“Roehl and Nortier just couldn’t be stopped there for a while,” Smith said. “They are big and strong, and height is not one of our strengths. And Teubert did a really nice job feeding them the ball, too.”
Parkview was led by junior Jenna Olin, who continued her string of strong performances by pouring in a game-high 29 points.
“Jenna’s just having a great year all-around, but she’s averaged 23 points per game in her last three games now,” Smith said. “She’s taking good shots, not forcing anything, and she’s heating up at the right time.”
The Cougars continued to show flashes of brilliance, and right alongside that periods of maddening inconsistency.
Ciochon said that’s been the story of their season, which has just three regular-season games remaining.
“It’s something that I haven’t been able to put into words, and neither have the girls,” Ciochon said. “We’ve talked about it a lot, having those stretches where we can beat anyone, and then turning around and really struggling with turnovers and unnecessary fouls. It’s something we have to get cleaned up before next week.”
Nortier said the team can learn plenty from a game like Tuesday’s.
“We’ve got to take what we did that second half and carry that into practice,” Nortier said. “And we also have to address some things we aren’t doing well enough, like boxing out. We gave them so many second-chance points, and that’s what kept the game close.”
Smith meanwhile saw plenty of positives from his team.
“We really came out firing and played well on both ends,” Smith said. “We had good energy, but in the end they just were too much for us. Effort is never a problem. If I coach a team with this much effort every year, I’d be the happiest coach in the world.”
The Cougars host Jefferson Thursday, while Parkview hosts Deerfield, the same team they will open WIAA Division 4 regional play with.
CLINTON 62, PARKVIEW 54
Parkview 31 23 54
Clinton 27 35 62
PARKVIEW: Burrell 2 2-4 7, Meyers 3 2-3 9, Mielke 2 0-0 5, Cox 1 02 2, Olin 10 6-7 29, Stark 1 01 2. Totals: 19 10-17 54.
CLINTON: E. Teubert 5 2-2 12, Nortier 8 406 20, Blue 1 0-0 2, Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Wellnitz 1 0-0 2, Bobolz 1 0-0 2, Roehl 11 0-1 22. Totals: 28 609 62.
3-pointers: Parkview 6 (Olin 3, Mielke, Meyers, Burrell). Clinton 0. Total fouls: Parkview 11, Clinton 14.