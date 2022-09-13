CLINTON, Wis.—Just five years ago, Hannah Kalk ran the Clinton High School girls basketball team on the court as a heady point guard.
At the age of 23, Kalk returns to lead the Cougars.
This time it will be from the sidelines. She has been hired as Clinton’s new head girls basketball coach.
“This is really a dream come true and I am a little surprised it happened so soon,” said Kalk, who is a 2017 Clinton High School graduate.
Athletic Director Tyree Gamble said Kalk’s age was no issue.
“First, I would say that Hannah, albeit on the younger side, brings some great experience from the collegiate level,” Gamble said. “She has had experience at UW-Whitewater and Rock Valley (College) where the overwhelming response from those she has worked with in the past was that she connected well with her players and forged great relationships while also teaching the game of basketball at a high level.
“I believe she brings a sense of calmness to her and I’m excited to have her back in Clinton.”
She certainly understands the program’s history. Clinton has been a perennial girls basketball powerhouse, winning a WIAA Division 3 state championship in 2003.
The Cougars finished 16-8 in Kalk’s senior year under coach Michael Powers. Selected to the Beloit Daily News All-Area Second Team, she ranked among Wisconsin’s leaders in assists while completing her fourth season as a varsity starter. Kalk averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Kalk went to UW-Whitewater intent on continuing her playing career.
“Unfortunately I had some medical issues and was told I couldn’t continue to play anymore,” she said. “I think that’s how I got into coaching because I still wanted to be around basketball. After that, I started coaching for the Midwest Wildcats, an AAU program out of Rockford I had played with growing up. Through contacts at UW-Whitewater I also ended up getting the jayvee position at Whitewater High School. I coached there in 2020-21. And I managed the women’s basketball team at UW-Whitewater.”
Kalk collected her Bachelors degree in marketing and became a graduate assistant at UW-W for the 2021-22 season as well as the university’s jayvee coach.
“We went to the national championship game last year,” she said. “We lost, but we did make it all the way there and that was a great experience.”
Kalk earned her masters in higher education and athletic administration in May.
“I looked at some other coaching opportunities,” she said. “I got the assistant position at Rock Valley College and over the summer I worked with them. I also coached AAU again for a national team and got a job as director of operations for Keller Williams and Fidelity Real Estate Group in Loves Park.”
If the new job wasn’t enough to keep her busy, the Clinton job became available and she couldn’t resist.
“This is an awesome gig at my alma mater,” she said. “My (day job) gives me quite a bit of flexibility so I’m able to comfortably do both jobs.”
Kalk comes from a basketball-oriented family. Her younger sister Liz was an all-conference guard at Beloit Memorial as a sophomore last season. They both benefited from having a parent/coach.
“My dad was my coach from when I was 2 or 3 years old on up until my eighth grade year,” Kalk said. “He was the jayvee coach for a long time at Clinton, but I didn’t get to play for them there. He was always my go-to person. I loved the way he coached and connected with people. It was way far outside of just basketball.
“The coaches at Whitewater also played a big role for me. They always stayed in contact with me and got me connections that led me to where I am. I’m very thankful for that.”
The Cougars were 17-9 overall and 12-6 in the Rock Valley Conference last season under Goran Nikolic. Kim Ciochon was coach the previous year. For the seniors this will be their third varsity coach in four seasons.
“With me coming in I guess you have to call this a rebuilding year,” Kalk said. “We have to rebuild relationships, figure out each other’s roles and what it is we want to do collectively. It’s difficult to come into a program and expect a whole bunch of changes right off the bat, particularly with seniors who you only have one year with. I’m not going to come in and expect them to do what I want them to do. I want us to figure out together what we can do to be successful.”
Fortunately, Kalk said the community has solid youth feeder programs for high school basketball.
“You can always grow and expand, but I think they have a pretty awesome system going,” she said.