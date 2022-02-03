CLINTON—It took a while for Clinton’s signature offense to kick into gear Thursday night against Turner.
One half, to be exact.
The Cougars had a comfortable 20-9 lead at halftime, but were hardly hitting on all cylinders in the first 18 minutes.
In the first five minutes of the second half, the Cougars put up 17 points and eventually rolled to a 67-50 victory over the Trojans.
After that sluggish first half, both teams put on an offensive exhibition in the second half, combining for 13 made three-pointers. Turner sophomore Mariya Babilius was particularly impressive, scoring 17 of her game-best 23 points as Turner tried to mound a late charge.
Elli Teubert led Clinton with 20 points, while Jayden Nortier finished with 16 and her usual slew of rebounds.
The win put Clinton at 8-6 in Rock Valley Conference play, while Turner fell to 2-11.
Clinton coach Goran Nikolic said the Cougars were feeling the loss of three rotation players on the defensive end.
“We’ve just got to be better there,” Nikolic said. “Our quickness just wasn’t there, especially in the second half. We didn’t get out to their shooters like we wanted to. We need to get everybody back healthy and ready to go for the stretch run.”
The Cougars’ offensive proficiency was on full display after intermission, with Teubert scoring 13, Nortier adding 12 and Tiana Roehl scoring eight of her 12 points in the second half. Eight of Clinton’s treys also splashed after intermission.
“We wanted to increase the pace in the second half,” Nikolic said. “We were just holding the ball in the first half, it wasn’t moving at all. We got some easy buckets in transition and some open looks from outside once we got going. We are 12-0 when we score at least 60 points. Tonight, we only had 20 in the first half but got to 67. We’re happy with the win, but we know we’ve got a lot to work on.”
Turner coach Nick Faralli said the pace was just were he wanted it in the first half.
“We know that Teubert and Nortier are both so dangerous in transition,” Faralli said. “We wanted to make it a half-court game, and we did a good job of doing that in the first half. In the second half, that obviously changed. We made enough shots to kind of keep us in it, but we just weren’t good enough defensively to really get into a late-game situation where they had to grind it out. But I’m proud of our kids’ effort. We were not competitive at all with them the first time we played them, and that first half especially was close.”
Babilius was the only Trojan in double figures, with Lacey Combs adding nine points. Faralli said he’s been impressed by the progress of the sophomore.
“For her, it’s just about learning about what it takes to be a varsity basketball player,” Faralli said. “Early on in the season, it was about the defensive end, and how to move without the ball on offense and get open, and she’s done a really nice job in the last month of buying in to doing the things it takes to become a varsity player. We’re starting to see flashes in practice, and you saw in that second half she can become a really nice player.”
Nortier said it was an up-and-down night for the Cougars.
“We’re all upset about the way we played defensively,” Nortier said. “But it’s also a win, and we’re happy about that. We’re not at full strength right now, but we got into a flow in the second half and started having a lot of fun.”
The Cougars will play at McFarland Tuesday while Turner will host Heritage Christian Saturday at 3 p.m.
• BOXSCORE: CLINTON 67, TURNER 50
Turner 9 41—50
Clinton 20 47—67
TURNER: Adams 0 2-2 2, Fobes 2 0-1 5, Martin 0 0-3 0, House 1 0-0 2, Fernandez 2 1-2 7, Babilius 7 5-7 23, Combs 3 1-2 9, Curry 0 2-3 2. Totals: 15 11-20 50.
CLINTON: Teubert 7 3-4 20, Nortier 6 2-4 16, Bobolz 2 2-2 8, Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Wellnitz 1 0-0 3, Roehl 5 2-6 12, Shinkus 1 1-2 4, Koch 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 10-18 67.
3-pointers: Turner 7 (Fobes, Fernandez 2, Babilius 4, Combs). Clinton 10 (Teubert 3, Nortier 2, Bobolz 2, Wellnitz, Shinkus, Koch).