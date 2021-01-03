EDGERTON, Wis.—The Edgerton girls moved to 9-2 on the season with a 68-58 win over Clinton Saturday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide rode a hot first half to the win, taking a 38-18 lead at intermission before Clinton broke through for 40 second-half points to make the score respectable.
Slyvia Fox led Edgerton with 21, while Kate Fox Gunderson added 17. Jayden Nortier led Clinton with 15 points, while Olivia Roehl added 12.
The Cougars dropped to 1-5 with the loss.
EDGERTON 68, CLINTON 58
Edgerton 38 30—68
Clinton 18 40—58
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—E. Teubert 2 4-4 8; F, Teubert 3 0-0 8; Nortier 6 2-2 15; Blue 1 0-0 2; Bobolz 4 1-2 10; Roehl 6 0-1 12; Kock 1 1-3 3. Totals 23 8-12 58.
EDGERTON—Rebman 0 1-2 1; Blum 3 5-6 12; Scharlau 1 0-0 3; Fox Gunderson 4 8-12 17; Delgado 0 2-2 2; Fox 7 4-6 21; Rusch 4 3-9 12; Zeimet 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 23-39 68.
3-point goals: E 7 (Fox 3, Rusch, Blum, Scharlau, Gunderson); C 4 (F. Teubert 2, Nortier, Bobolz). Total fouls: E 20; C 19. Fouled out: E. Teubert.
• THIS WEEK IN THE RVC: The Rock Valley Conference returns to a full slate of games this week, with several teams in action Monday evening.
Big Foot girls will host Jefferson, while Brodhead will play at Whitewater.
The Beloit Turner boys will step out of conference and play at Janesville Parker. The Clinton boys will return after a long break to host Cambridge.