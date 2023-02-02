BELOIT—Thursday night’s Rock Valley Conference dual between the Beloit Turner and Clinton girls basketball teams featured two teams trending in opposite directions.
On one side you had the Cougars, who had lost their past six-straight games and desperately needed a win with the playoffs fast approaching.
And on the other side you had the Trojans, who were winners of five of their previous seven games and were hoping to keep momentum rolling late in the season.
In the end, it was Clinton which got the much needed win, coming out on top 50-44 in a defensive slugfest.
“This is huge for our confidence,” Cougars’ first-year head coach Hannah Kalk said. “It shows the girls that all the hard work we put in takes time. This is by far the most complete game we’ve played defensively.”
The Cougars jumped out to a 13-3 lead as senior Jayden Nortier scored four points from the free-throw line while adding a layup.
“Our intensity and our communication was a lot better,” Clinton senior Tiana Roehl said. “Communication is something we struggle with at times, so when we come out strong with it, that definitely helps our momentum.”
Turner hit some buckets to chip away at the lead, but both teams struggled to get anything going offensively.
“Turner is a very intense team that can pick up momentum really well,” Kalk said. “They’re always up on the ball, so it makes it really difficult for us to run our offense.”
There were turnovers, blocked shots and misses galore as the Cougars held a slim 28-21 lead at halftime.
“Early on, they extended that two-three (defense),” Trojans head coach Nick Faralli said. “We got sloppy and didn’t take care of the ball.”
Clinton’s offense found some life in the second half, and a three-pointer from junior Hannah Hahn put her team in front 41-33.
But Turner didn’t go down without a fight as junior Mariya Babilius hit three treys and senior Lacy Combs sunk two free throws to give the Trojans a 44-43 lead with just over a minute left.
“What was nice is we did such a good job creating stuff at the rim early on,” Faralli said. “And Clinton had to get aggressive, jamming up the lane to try to take it away.”
Roehl took a pass on the next possession and sank a three-pointer to put Clinton back in front 46-44. She then went on the defensive, stepping in front of a Turner pass and forcing a turnover.
“I had the open shot and just went for it,” Roehl said. “It was a game-time decision. Then we had a strong mentality, we wanted to end it.”
The Trojans were forced to try and foul to get back in it, but the Cougars stayed in front for the win.
Nortier finished with 15 points while Roehl scored 11 with nine of those coming in the second-half, where the Trojans limited Nortier to four points.
“Tiana is such an important leader,” Kalk said. “She’s a huge communicator for us and brings that energy. She works her butt off on both ends.”
Babilius finished with a team-high 13 points on three treys for Turner.