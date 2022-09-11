CLINTON— After easily dispatching their first three opponents on the 2022 schedule, the Clinton Cougars faced their first significant challenge in the form of the Marshall Cardinals Friday night.
While they came on the short end of a 20-18 score, the Cougars certainly proved they were more than beneficiaries of an easy early slate.
Early on, it appeared as though the Cougars would fit the bill as pretenders more than contenders. Marshall vaulted out to an early 14-0 lead, and appeared on their way to a romp as they approached Clinton’s red zone late in the first half.
That’s when defensive lineman Owen Douglas recovered a Marshall fumble, ending the threat and allowing the Cougars to regroup at halftime.
“That was a huge play,” Clinton junior Jon Mullooly said. “That gave us some momentum heading into the second half.”
Thanks in large part to the rugged running of senior quarterback Peyton Bingham, the Cougars efficiently moved 65 yards down the field, finally scoring on an 11-yard TD run by DJ Vernon to cut the lead to 14-6.
After a quick stop, the Cougars got the ball on their own 23. Bingham and Vernon again keyed a long drive, which spilled into the early minutes of the fourth quarter before Mullooly battered his way into the end zone from the 8-yard line to make it 14-12.
Marshall had the ball just three plays before Jared Howard recovered another fumble, this one setting Clinton up on its own 45.
The Cougars rammed the ball downfield, with the highlight being a 31-yard toss from Bingham to Gavin Wesling, which placed the Cougars at the 3-yard line.
Mullooly sniffed the goal line again, and plunged in from the 8 to give the Cougars an 18-14 lead with 4:31 to play.
It took Marshall just 33 seconds to make the play of the game with Brayden Klubertanz scampering in from 57 yards out, his second TD of the game, to give the Cardinals a 20-18 lead.
Bingham was sacked on fourth and seven to effectively end the game on the ensuing possession.
Clinton coach Darin Wecker was proud of his team’s effort.
“It was very similar to the game last year, where they had three explosive plays to beat us,” Wecker said. “Those big plays turned the tables. But our kids played their butts off. They played really well, and I think this game shows us who we can be. We came into this game wondering who we were, and I think we now know how good we can be.”
Bingham was the star for the Cougars, going 11-for-16 with 158 yards through the air (hitting Sawyer Weisensel eight times for 91 yards) and carrying the ball 27 times for 171 yards.
“It’s nice this year because we are a little more versatile than we’ve been in the past,” Bingham said. “If the running game isn’t working, we feel like we can throw the ball, too.”
Wecker was effusive in his praise for his signal-caller, who led an explosive offense that featured 412 yards and zero punts.
“I haven’t watched film yet on every single team in the conference,” Wecker said. “But I find it hard to believe there’s a better player out there than Peyton. He’s worked so hard in the weight room, and it’s paying off for him.”
Klubertanz was outstanding for Marshall, rushing for 170 yards on 15 carries.
The Cougars (3-1) play at Horicon/Hustisford Friday night.
• Friday’s boxscore
MARSHALL 20, CLINTON 18
Marshall 14 0 0 6—20
Clinton 0 0 12 6 —18
M: Klubertanz, 67 run (run failed)
M: Peterson, 10 run (run good)
C: Vernon, 10 run (run failed)
C: Mullooly, 5 run (pass failed)
C: Mullooly, 8 run (run failed)
M: Klubertanz, 57 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATS: First downs: Marshall 12, Clinton 22; Rushing yards: M 245, C 260; Passing: M, 3-0-0, 0 yards; C, 16-11-0, 152 yds; Total yards: M 245, C 412; Penalties: M 3-20; C 12-85. Punts: Marshall 2-42.5; Clinton 0.
INDIVIDIUAL LEADERS: Rushing: M, Klubertanz, 15-171, Peterson 12-48; C, Bingham, 27-176, Veronon 17-72, Mullooly 3-17; Passing: M, Peterson 3-0-0; Bingham: 16-11-0, 158 yds; Receiving: C, Wesling 2-66, Weisensel 8-91