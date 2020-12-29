CLINTON— A quick 10-second call and a surrendered lay-up cost the Clinton Cougars Tuesday afternoon.
The Cougars fell to visiting Whitewater 52-51 when Kindyl Kilar hit a layup with 2.9 seconds. When Clinton’s inbounds pass was stolen, the Cougars had falled for the third time in four games.
Prior to the game-winnign shot in the lane by Kilar, the Cougars had a one-point lead thanks to a pair of free throws by Ellie Teubert. Clinton forced a Whitewater missed, then grabbed the rebound with just under 17 seconds remaining.
Less than eight seconds after that, they were whistled for a 10-second violation, giving the ball to Whitewater and setting up the game-winner.
The Cougars again struggled with taking care of the ball, turning it over 25 times, including 14 in a first half in which they entered the locker room trailing 27-26.
Clinton coach Kim Ciochon said her team has to stop being its own worst enemy.
“We just have to start taking care of ourselves,” Ciochon said. “We’ve got to work on eliminating our turnovers, and that’s been a point of emphasis for us the last couple of weeks. We just have to stop forcing passes when they aren’t there, and also need to do a better job of getting defensive rebounds.”
That’s not to say the game didn’t have its share of highlights for the Cougars. Sophomore Jayden Nortier had her second consecutive outstanding offensive performance. After scoring 26 points against Big Foot, Nortier lit up the Whippets for 23, which included a pair of 3-pointers.
“She’s really coming into her own on the mental side of things,” Ciochon said. “I think the mask really bothered her early on, and now I don’t think any of us even think twice about the masks. She’s clearly a great athlete, and she’s starting to be more of a vocal leader for us, too, and I hope that continues.”
Olivia Roehl fouled out with eight minutes remaining, depriving the Cougars of their best interior presence. Clinton
Kacie Carollo, one of the Rock Valley Conference’s top players, was terrific again Tuesday afternoon, leading the Whippets with 22 points while Kilar had 17. Neelah Bobolz added 12 for the Cougars.
Clinton will be back in action Saturday when they play Edgerton.
Tuesday’s boxscore
WHITEWATER 52, CLINTON 51
Whitewater 27 25 52
Clinton 26 25 51
WHITEWATER: Kilar 3 11-15 17, Carollo 8 3-6 22, Pope 1 0-0 2, DePorter 2 4-6 8, Kopecky 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 18-27 52.
CLINTON: E. Teubert 2 2-2 6, Nortier 9 3-5 23, Blue 1 0-0 3, Bobolz 5 1-3 12, Roehl 3 2-3 7. Totals: 20 8-12 51.
3-pointers: Clinton 4 (Nortier 2, Blue, Bobolz). Whitewater 4 (Carollo 3, Kopecky). Total fouls: Clinton 20, Whitewater 11.