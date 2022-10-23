CLINTON— Things started out in simply ideal fashion for the Clinton football team Friday night.
There was a quick opening drive touchdown, a stout defensive stop, and another touchdown.
Before visiting River Valley knew what had hit them, the fourth-seeded Cougars held a 14-0 lead, and after another stop, Clinton had the chance to deliver an early knockout blow in the opening round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.
Instead, a costly interception led to a River Valley touchdown to cut the advantage to 20-6 near the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars wouldn’t score another point, while River Valley put together a pair of touchdowns to take home a 20-14 victory and end the Cougars’ solid season with a 6-4 record.
“We made some great plays early on, but River Valley really played well in the second half,” Clinton coach Darin Wecker said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and that’s exactly what we got. Our defense has played great all season, and they gave up some plays here and there, but we certainly don’t have anything to hang our heads about.”
Clinton opened the scoring in the opening moments of the game, when senior Peyton Bingham hit sophomore wide receiver Gavin Wesling along the left sideline, with Wesling carting it 60 yards to the house.
“We ran an all-hitch play,” Wesling said. “The pocket kind of got blown up, and Peyton started rolling out. I just faded back, he looked and me and lobbed it up. I took it and ran in.”
Wesling said the team had trouble establishing a rhythm after the early success.
“We were moving the ball after those first two scores, but we just couldn’t finish drives,” Wesling said. “There was some fighting between the team, but that happens sometimes when there’s a lot of stress. Overall, it was a tough game, but we had a great season.”
The Cougars would add another first-quarter score, this time on a run from 14 yards out from Bingham, who capped his outstanding senior season with another solid game.
From there, Bingham was under constant pressure from a relentless Blackhawk defense and Landon Clary rushed for three scores and 167 yards.
Wecker said despite the disappointing defeat, there was plenty for the team to be proud of.
“There’s been so much love with this group,” Wecker said. “We love these guys as coaches, and they love each other. It’s a tough way to lose, but we’ve got a lot to build on in the future.”
RIVER VALLEY 20, CLINTON 14
River Valley 6 0 6 8—20
Clinton 14 0 0 0 —14
Scoring summary: C: Wesling, 60 pass from Bingham (kick good); C: Bingham, 14 run (kick good); RV: Clary, 11 run (kick missed); RV: Clary, 1 run (run failed); RV: Clary, 3 run (pass good).
Team stats: First downs: RV 16, CL 14; Total yards: RV 302, CL 278; Passing: RV 12-5-0, 76 yds; CL, 31-19-1, 172 yds; Rushing: RV 45-226; CL 35-106; Penalties: RV 7-50, CL 2-25; Punting: RV, 4-27.8; CL 3-34.3;
Individual stats: Passing: RV: Schmid: 5-10, 76 yds; Schulte 0-2, 0 yds: CL: Bingham, 19-30, 172 yds; Hesebeck, 0-1; Rushing: RV: Clary 36-167; Schulte 4-62; CL: Bingham, 25-83; Vernon 6-15. Receiving: RV: Prochaska 2-40; Schulte 2-28. CL: Wesling 7-97; Weisensel 8-50; Sullivan 1-14