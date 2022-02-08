CLINTON — The improvement of the Clinton boys basketball team can be easily seen, even by the most casual of prep hoops fans.
The Cougars entered the season carrying a 58-game losing streak. They entered Tuesday night's game with Johnson Creek with four wins on the season.
The drive for five had to be postponed when the Cougars lost a hard-fought 68-57 contest.
Clinton was out-done by the Johnson Creek duo of Logan Sullivan and Levi Berres, a pair of seniors that were simply too much for a Cougar roster that trends on the younger side. Sullivan finished with a game-high 33 points, while Berres hit four 3-pointers en route to 17 points.
The first half was an offensive struggle for the most part for the Coguars, who trailed 30-28 despite 13 points from freshman Reagan Flickinger and 10 more from sophomore Collin Gill.
The game was essentially decided in the early parts of the second half, when the Bluejays extended the lead from two points to nine quickly.
The closest the Cougars would get after that initial surge by Johnson Creek was 53-48 on a basket by Peyton Bingham with seven minutes left to play.
Clinton coach Scott Gestrich, whose team has played well in losses to East Troy and Turner, said the vibe was off for his team.
"From the beginning tonight, it felt like the kids were a little bit lost," Gestrich said. "We didn't have movement, and we didn't have energy. We talked about having a size advantage inside, and we didn't go in there enough. Throughout the game, we'd make a little run, they'd answer it, and we'd get deflated."
Senior guard Abel Espinoza agreed with his coach.
"We just didn't play with enough effort," Espinoza said. "It seems like before the game we just sit around and don't have anything to hype us up. That has to change because we can't come out like that again."
Flickinger finished with a team-high 17 points while going the distance until the final few seconds. After his 10 first-half points, Gill didn't score in the second half and was the only other Cougar in double digits.
Gestrich said there is still plenty to be excited about in the future, but he hops to finish this season on a strong note.
The Cougars' road certainly doesn't get any easier, with first-place Brodhead coming to town Thursday night. Games against Big Foot, Evansville and Whitewater make up the remainder of the schedule.
"I want us to not come out and play down," Gestrich said. "I want to find a level we can play at each and every night. When we are playing at a high level and getting good guard movement and looking inside and having our two bigs fight for position, we are a tough matchup at times, and that isn't something we've had lately. Tonight was a stumble. We've been playing fairly well, and we need to get back to that, because we know how tough Brodhead is coming in on Thursday."
JOHNSON CREEK 68, CLINTON 57
Johnson Creek 30 38--68
Clinton 28 29--57
JOHNSON CREEK: Sullivan 10 13-15 33, Berres 6 1-2 17, Anton-Pernat 3 4-4 11, Hartz 2 0-2 4, Bredlow 1 0-2 2, Sanchez 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 19-27 68.
CLINTON: Espinoza 3 1-1 7, Pey Bingham 2 2-4 6, Peir Bingham 4 0-0 9, Gill 4 2-4 10, Flickinger 8 0-0 17, Aceves 2 0-0 4, Feggestad 1 2-2 4. Totals: 24 7-11 57.
3-pointers: Johnson Creek 5 (Berres 4, Anton-Pernat). Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Peir Bingham).