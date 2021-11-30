JEFFERSON— A mix of relief, adrenaline and good old fashioned teenage euphoria engulfed the Clinton boys basketball team as the final seconds ticked away in its 62-58 victory over Jefferson Tuesday night.
This was no run of the mill season-opening victory.
This was the end of a losing streak that had progressed from a monkey on the back of the program to a full-sized King Kong, following the team wherever it went.
58 games is the final number. Dec. 11, 2018 was the last Cougar win.
Before Tuesday, that is.
"It's a weight off our shoulders," Clinton coach Scott Gestrich said. "This team is a bunch of grinders. It wasn't pretty tonight, but I knew it wasn't going to be pretty. But every time we needed to make a play, we made one."
The Cougars debuted their new high-pressure defense and immediately jumped to a 14-2 lead, thanks in large part to the defensive wizardry of Abel Espinoza, who led the Cougars with 14 points.
"He just gets after it so hard," Gestrich said. "To the point where sometimes you have to settle him down. But he's so quick he gets to so many balls. Like the rest of our kids, he's never going to stop competing."
The Cougars' 12-point lead was trimmed to 23-19 at halftime. Clinton upped the advantage to as many as 13 points, with Reagan Flickinger hitting a three-pointer from the right wing with just over three minutes to play to seemingly salt the game away.
Jefferson fought back, taking advantage of missed Clinton free throws down the stretch, to cut the lead to within five, with a buzzer-beating basket by the Eagles accounting for the final score.
Peyton Bingham added 11 points for the Cougars, while Oliver Feggestad had 10.
The Cougars (1-0) will host McFarland (0-1) Friday night.
• BRODHEAD 76, McFARLAND 62: Owen Leifker scored 13 of his team-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Cardinals to the win. Cullen Walker also had all 16 of his points, including four 3-pointers, after the intermission.
Josiah Engen scored 13 of his 17 in the first half for Brodhead, which also got 10 points from Brady Malkow.
• BIG FOOT 57, EVANSVILLE 37: The Chiefs held the Blue Devils to 13 points in the first half on their way to their first victory over Evansville since 2010.
Gus Foster led the winners with 19 points while Tyler Wilson chipped in 14. Big Foot led 26-13 at halftime.
• GIRLS HOOPS: BRODHEAD 64, MILTON 46: Abbie Dix poured in 21 points, Kiarra Moe added 13 and Onnikah Oliver added 10 as the Cardinals picked up a home win Tuesday night.
The Cardinals led 40 20 at halftime and cruised to the win.
Brodhead will travel to Clinton Thursday night.
• TUESDAY'S BOYS BOXSCORES:
CLINTON 62, JEFFERSON 58
Clinton 23 39--62
Jefferson 19 39--58
CLINTON: Espinoza 5 3 13, Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Peyt Bingham 5 0-0 11, Pierc Bingham 4 1 9, Gracyalny 1 0-0 2, Gill 0 1-2 1, Flickinger 5 2 13, Feggestad 5 0 10. Totals: 26 7 62.
JEFFERSON: McGraw 8 2 20, Ganser 2 2 8, Neitzel 3 2 8, Phillips 2 0-0 4, Eth Phillips 2 3 8, Devine 4 2 10. Totals: 21 11 58.
3-pointers: Clinton 3 (Espinoza, Pay Bingham, Flickinger). Jefferson 5 (McGraw 2, Ganser 2, Eth Phillips).
BRODHEAD 76, McFARLAND
Brodhead 32 44 --76
McFarland 33 29 --62
BRODHEAD: Weeden 2 0-0 5, Engen 7 2-7 17, Vondra 1 0-0 2, Leifker 8 2-2 20, Walker 6 0-0 16, Boegli 3 0-0 6, Malkow 4 2-3 10. Totals: 31 6-12 76.
McFARLAND: Kelley 6 0-0 12, Gillen 5 2-2 12, Kussen 5 2-4 14, Kulp 3 0-0 8, Brown 1 1-2 3, Chislom 4 1-3 11, Blair 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 8-13 62.
3-pointers: Brodhead 8 (Walker 4, Leifker 2, Weeden, Engen), McFarland 6 (Chislom 2, Kulp 2, Kussen 2).
TUESDAY'S GIRLS' BOXSCORES:
BRODHEAD 64, MILTON 46
Milton 20 26 --46
Brodhead 40 24--64
MILTON: Radke 5 0-0 12, Mezera 2 0-0 4, Shaw 0 1-2 1, Morehart 2 6-8 11, Knible 2 2-5 8. Moll 4 0-0 10. Totals: 16 9-15 46.
BRODHEAD: Steinmann 1 0-0 2, Oliver 2 5-8 10, Kail 3 1-2 8, Kammerer 3 1-1 8, Moe 4 4-4 13, Leitzen 1 0-0 2, Dix 7 7-12 21. Totals: 21 18-29 64.
3-pointers: Milton 5 (Morehart, Radke 2, Moll 2). Brodhead 4 (Oliver, Kail, Kammerer, Moe).