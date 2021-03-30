CLINTON — If Bryan Erskine has anything to say about it, Clinton High School will be one of the forerunners of a high school E-sports revolution.
Erskine is in his fourth year of directing Clinton’s E-sports team, a rousing success borne of modest beginnings.
“I started in the summer of 2017, and a friend of mine from Hartland Arrowhead High School said he was starting an e-sports league, and asked if I wanted in,” Erskine said. “I thought he was nuts. I didn’t think the community here would accept it at all. So after thinking about it for a month or two, I went to the superintendent and the school board, and they were very supportive. We got into a League of Legends game, which has been our primary game of focus since then. The first year, we did halfway decent and finished 2-6. We were one of eight teams that were in that first league in Wisconsin.”
The statewide growth didn’t take long. By the next semester, there were 16 teams, and there were 32 by the start of the next year, which prompted the founding of the Wisconsin High School E-Sports Association. Erskine has been on the board for the organization ever since.
“We take a look at what we believe is important for students,” Erskine said. “We look for different ways to compete, and also ways to grow. We want to make sure we are providing opportunities equally for all of our students. We divided the teams in the state to conference, and then divisions so that all our teams have the opportunity to compete for some kind of title.”
“Last year we had almost 80 teams just playing League of Legends, and overall, we had nearly 90 districts participating. There are four games available, but we only do two of them. We wanted to adhere to the community’s desire to not participate in any type of shooting games. That’s now what we want to provide for our students.”
Erskine said the club can often be misunderstood.
“We aren’t just getting these kids in a room and having them play video games,” Ersinke said. “We are teaching them leadership, communication skills, teamwork and time management, the same as every other sport. We are physically active with them, too. Maybe they aren’t running laps, but we do team-building activities that involve exercise. We are teaching them skills they are going to be using long after they are done with us.”
The Cougars have gone from that 2-6 squad to winning a conference title last year with a record of 7-1. They went through two rounds of playoff action before COVID hit. By the time they were able to resume the playoffs, the Cougars were rusty and fell in the third round.
Erskine said the team excelled not only in competition, but in other areas as well.
“Our biggest victory is not how we’ve done in the game itself, but how our team is changing video game culture,” Erskine said. “We have a cumulative GPA of 3.85. Some of those students started as C students, some had straight A’s. But they are all doing so great now. I have very high expectations of them, and they know that. And we’ve broken down barriers. Students who have never tried out for sports are doing that. We’ve got kids that have never done drama now participating in plays. Every one of our kids participated in at least two other school activities, and that’s a great success.”
Including the middle school program, Erskine has 26 students in his program, which has restarted this season despite the pandemic.
“Because we used the cohort model for most of the year, we had to practice with the separate cohorts as well,” Erskine said. “We are going to start our regular season up in March, and we’ve got high hopes to finish well again.”