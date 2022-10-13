Clinton boys
Clinton’s RVC champions include, from left, Nathan Ligman, Nathan Shallenberger, Oliver Nelson, Quinn McCabe, Cody Sullivan, Dylan Yurs, Reagan Flickinger.

 JOSH FLICKINGER/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP

WHITEWATER, Wis.—The Clinton cross country teams were just five points away from turning the Rock Valley Conference meet into the Cougar Invitational.

While the boys team captured its second consecutive RVC title, the girls squad finished five points behind Evansville for the crown at the race held on the UW-Whitewater campus.

