EAST TROY, Wis.—The Clinton boys cross country team continued its outstanding start with the Cougar girls also on top at Thursday’s East Troy Invitational.
The Cougar boys, eighth in the latest Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll, won with 29 points. New Berlin West was a distant second with 68.
Clinton senior Quinn McCabe won in 17:52, followed by sophomore teammate Reagan Flickinger (18:36). Oliver Melson (fifth), Dylan Yurs (sixth) and Cody Sullivan (15th) rounded out the top Cougar finishers.
The Cougars have two firsts and a second in their three meets.
The Cougar girls also had an easy time of it, recording 54 points. Jefferson was next with 103. Clinton was led by junior Paige Damman, who finished second (21:25). Emma Maly (fifth, 21:54) and Ava Mueller (eighth, 23:09) also recorded top 10 finishes. A pair of freshmen, Lylah Peters (15th, 24:26) and Natalie Bell (33rd, 26:18) rounded out the scoring slots.
Brodhead-Juda’s boys, led by Nathan Engen’s ninth-place finish, were sixth while the Cardinals girls were seventh, led by Kalena Riemer’s 10th-place finish.
• BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Beloit Memorial fell to host Madison Edgewood 3-1 (21-25, 17-25, 14-25, 15-9) in a match played on Wednesday.
Danny Hereford led the Purple Knights in kills with nine and tied for high with Jonathan Garrett for digs (8 apiece). Kai Wong led in assists (8) and digs (3). Cameon Schaller had two blocks.
• GOLF: In a match played on Wednesday at the par-71 Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit, Isabel Royle of Sun Prairie West earned medalist honors with an 80.
Beloit’s one-woman team, Sarah Ramsden, was second with an 83. Sun Prairie West finished with a score of 378. Both Beloit and Madison East fielded incomplete teams.